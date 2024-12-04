At 44% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) becomes an affordable powerhouse
If you're in the market for a new top-tier phone but don't want to shell out huge amounts of cash, you may want to check out Amazon's offer on the Motorola Edge+ (2023).
Right now, the retailer is selling this bad boy for a whopping $350 off. Thanks to this discount, you can score a unit with 512GB of storage space for under the $450 mark, which is an incredible deal. In fact, this is the second-best price, beaten only once before, and by just $25. Deals like this don't come around often!
But it's not just about the price, as this phone is an absolute powerhouse. Not only are you snagging a device with 512GB of storage for well under $500, but you're also getting a handset that tackles any task effortlessly.
Packed with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers fast performance. Plus, as a premium device, it features a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper, both capable of capturing stunning photos.
Overall, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is definitely one of the top phones you can grab right now. It offers fast performance, good battery life, and lets you take beautiful photos. The phone is a total steal At just under $450. Plus, it has more than two years of security patches left, and it should receive major OS updates up to Android 16. So, don't waste time and grab yours at a heavily discounted price today!
It has great battery life, too. Its hefty 5,100mAh power cell can easily last up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, the phone supports 68W wired charging, which fills the battery in under an hour. Oh, and the phone comes with a 68W charger inside the box.
