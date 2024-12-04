At 44% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) becomes an affordable powerhouse

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $350 on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale for $350 off on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag this powerhouse for just under $450. The phone delivers top-tier performance courtesy of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures. It's a steal at its current price, so don't wait and save now!