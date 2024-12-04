At 44% off, the 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) becomes an affordable powerhouse

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

If you're in the market for a new top-tier phone but don't want to shell out huge amounts of cash, you may want to check out Amazon's offer on the Motorola Edge+ (2023).

Right now, the retailer is selling this bad boy for a whopping $350 off. Thanks to this discount, you can score a unit with 512GB of storage space for under the $450 mark, which is an incredible deal. In fact, this is the second-best price, beaten only once before, and by just $25. Deals like this don't come around often!

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB: Save $350 on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale for $350 off on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag this powerhouse for just under $450. The phone delivers top-tier performance courtesy of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful pictures. It's a steal at its current price, so don't wait and save now!
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon


But it's not just about the price, as this phone is an absolute powerhouse. Not only are you snagging a device with 512GB of storage for well under $500, but you're also getting a handset that tackles any task effortlessly.

Packed with a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy delivers fast performance. Plus, as a premium device, it features a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper, both capable of capturing stunning photos.

It has great battery life, too. Its hefty 5,100mAh power cell can easily last up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, the phone supports 68W wired charging, which fills the battery in under an hour. Oh, and the phone comes with a 68W charger inside the box.

Overall, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is definitely one of the top phones you can grab right now. It offers fast performance, good battery life, and lets you take beautiful photos. The phone is a total steal At just under $450. Plus, it has more than two years of security patches left, and it should receive major OS updates up to Android 16. So, don't waste time and grab yours at a heavily discounted price today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

