Power, battery life, respect: the Motorola Edge (2023) has it all — now $250 less on Amazon

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250! Snatch the Motorola Edge 2023 from Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone has great performance, a beautiful display, nice battery life, and 68W wired charging. Furthermore, it's an even bigger bargain with that sweet discount. $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

With a powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset under the hood, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers amazing performance, allowing you to play your favorite games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact as well as run heavy apps without any issues.In addition to its top-tier performance, the Motorola Edge (2023) sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a 144Hz variable refresh rate. Also, the display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is rare for a phone in the mid-range category. Furthermore, the screen supports HDR10+, allowing you to have an even more amazing watching experience when you stream content in HDR10+.Since you are also probably curious about the cameras on the Motorola Edge (2023), we should mention that this bad boy comes with a 50 MP main shooter and 32 MP snapper for selfies, both capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 30fps. The phone also takes decent-looking photos; however, they are nothing to write home about, which is actually pretty normal for a mid-range smartphone.On the other hand, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers good battery life. It comes equipped with a 4400 mAh power cell, which can last you a whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, this bad boy supports 68W TurboPower charging and even comes with a charging brick inside the box.So, with its nice performance, decent cameras, good battery life, and now $250 more budget-friendly price tag, we would say that the Motorola Edge (2023) is currently a true bargain. However, this offer won't stay available forever. Therefore, we suggest you tap that deal button at the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) at a heavily reduced price today.