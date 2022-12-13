The upper mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) delivers unrivaled value at new all-time low price

and





Released just a few months back, the MediaTek Dimensity 1050-powered 6.6-incher narrowly missed out our list of the best budget and affordable phones out there, fetching a slightly too excessive $600 in an unlocked 5G-enabled variant with a whopping 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM in tow.

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, Mineral Gray, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM





But that price point was almost instantly knocked down by $100 at virtually all major US retailers, then $200 a little over a week ago , and now an even heftier $250. This improved last-minute holiday deal is available at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola itself, and it naturally doesn't require any heavy-lifting on your part whatsoever.





Not to be confused with the higher-end Edge+ (2022) , which is also (still) heavily discounted pretty much everywhere across the nation, the "vanilla" Edge (2022) sports a surprisingly high-quality OLED display with state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a predictably generic design made almost entirely from plastic.





The rest of the spec sheet is similarly mixed, which shouldn't come as a shock given the new all-time low price hit by the unlocked Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, but the good points definitely outweigh the negatives, from a large 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities to a primary 50MP rear-facing shooter, single 32MP selfie camera, and the undoubtedly impressive aforementioned storage/memory combination.





there yet, but it's absolutely getting closer! Affordable perfection? Motorola isn't quiteyet, but it's absolutely getting closer!