Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

A jaw-dropping deal lowers the price of the solid Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger by 57% making it dirt cheap

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A jaw-dropping deal lowers the price of the solid Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger by 57% making it dir
An awesome Motorola phone with decent specs, good performance, and available for peanuts? That's a deal you just cannot miss out on, even if you are not a fan of Motorola's update policy.

Right now, the 128GB version of the Motorola Edge 2022 is discounted by a whopping 57% on Amazon, allowing you to snag this amazing smartphone at a smashing, just jaw-dropping $281 discount if you act fast and take advantage of this incredible offer now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.

Motorola Edge 2022 128GB: Save $281!

Get the 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 2022 on Amazon and save $281 in the process. The phone has decent performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain for money!
$281 off (57%)
Buy at Amazon
 

With a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset under the hood complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers good mid-range performance and can deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. The phone can even run light games without hiccups.

In addition to its good performance, the Motorola Edge 2022 sports a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking good-looking photos, especially for a budget-friendly smartphone.

As for battery life, the Motorola Edge 2022 rocks a huge 5,000mAh battery. It lasted for 12 hours in our video streaming test and 16 hours in our browsing test before needing a recharge. On top of that, the handset supports 30W wired fast charging.

Overall, the Motorola Edge 2022 is a bargain for money, especially at its current budget price on Amazon. However, most likely, the offer has an expiration date, and, as we mentioned at the beginning, grabbing a 57% discount on the Motorola Edge 2022 is a deal you cannot miss out on. Therefore, our advice is to just not miss it! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 now!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon
The best Galaxy S24 Ultra launch deal comes from none other than Amazon

Latest News

One UI 6.1 introduces a standalone Samsung Find App with the Galaxy S24 series
One UI 6.1 introduces a standalone Samsung Find App with the Galaxy S24 series
New report details Samsung's bold Apple-beating health care vision for the future
New report details Samsung's bold Apple-beating health care vision for the future
Snag the speedy iPad Mini 2021 for up to $170 off its price now while you can
Snag the speedy iPad Mini 2021 for up to $170 off its price now while you can
Save $100 on the old but gold Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE at Amazon while you can
Save $100 on the old but gold Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE at Amazon while you can
Apple Music bumps up royalty rate for Spatial Audio tracks
Apple Music bumps up royalty rate for Spatial Audio tracks
This small but mighty Bluetti power station is now available at unbeatable prices on Amazon
This small but mighty Bluetti power station is now available at unbeatable prices on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless