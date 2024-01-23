A jaw-dropping deal lowers the price of the solid Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger by 57% making it dirt cheap

Motorola Edge 2022 128GB: Save $281! Get the 128GB variant of the Motorola Edge 2022 on Amazon and save $281 in the process. The phone has decent performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain for money! $281 off (57%) Buy at Amazon

With a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset under the hood complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers good mid-range performance and can deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. The phone can even run light games without hiccups.In addition to its good performance, the Motorola Edge 2022 sports a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking good-looking photos, especially for a budget-friendly smartphone.As for battery life, the Motorola Edge 2022 rocks a huge 5,000mAh battery. It lasted for 12 hours in our video streaming test and 16 hours in our browsing test before needing a recharge. On top of that, the handset supports 30W wired fast charging.Overall, the Motorola Edge 2022 is a bargain for money, especially at its current budget price on Amazon. However, most likely, the offer has an expiration date, and, as we mentioned at the beginning, grabbing a 57% discount on the Motorola Edge 2022 is a deal you cannot miss out on. Therefore, our advice is to just not miss it! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 now!