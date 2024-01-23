A jaw-dropping deal lowers the price of the solid Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger by 57% making it dirt cheap
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
An awesome Motorola phone with decent specs, good performance, and available for peanuts? That's a deal you just cannot miss out on, even if you are not a fan of Motorola's update policy.
Right now, the 128GB version of the Motorola Edge 2022 is discounted by a whopping 57% on Amazon, allowing you to snag this amazing smartphone at a smashing, just jaw-dropping $281 discount if you act fast and take advantage of this incredible offer now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.
With a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset under the hood complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers good mid-range performance and can deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. The phone can even run light games without hiccups.
In addition to its good performance, the Motorola Edge 2022 sports a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking good-looking photos, especially for a budget-friendly smartphone.
Overall, the Motorola Edge 2022 is a bargain for money, especially at its current budget price on Amazon. However, most likely, the offer has an expiration date, and, as we mentioned at the beginning, grabbing a 57% discount on the Motorola Edge 2022 is a deal you cannot miss out on. Therefore, our advice is to just not miss it! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 now!
Right now, the 128GB version of the Motorola Edge 2022 is discounted by a whopping 57% on Amazon, allowing you to snag this amazing smartphone at a smashing, just jaw-dropping $281 discount if you act fast and take advantage of this incredible offer now while the opportunity is still presenting itself.
With a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset under the hood complemented by 6GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers good mid-range performance and can deal with day-to-day stuff like web browsing and video streaming without any issues. The phone can even run light games without hiccups.
In addition to its good performance, the Motorola Edge 2022 sports a 50MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter, both capable of taking good-looking photos, especially for a budget-friendly smartphone.
As for battery life, the Motorola Edge 2022 rocks a huge 5,000mAh battery. It lasted for 12 hours in our video streaming test and 16 hours in our browsing test before needing a recharge. On top of that, the handset supports 30W wired fast charging.
Overall, the Motorola Edge 2022 is a bargain for money, especially at its current budget price on Amazon. However, most likely, the offer has an expiration date, and, as we mentioned at the beginning, grabbing a 57% discount on the Motorola Edge 2022 is a deal you cannot miss out on. Therefore, our advice is to just not miss it! Tap the deal button in this article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 now!
Things that are NOT allowed: