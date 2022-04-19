Android 12 coming soon to one of Motorola’s 2021 flagships

Android 12 coming soon to one of Motorola’s 2021 flagships0
Unfortunately, Motorola had a really slow start when it comes to Android 12, but the US company seems to have picked up the pace lately. A couple of mid-range Motorola phones (Moto G50 and Moto G200) have started to receive Android 12 updates this month and we’re now happy to report that the Edge 20 Pro is next on the list.
Currently, the Android 12 update is rolling out to Motorola Edge 20 Pro users in Brazil (via XDA Developers), but it’s safe to assume it will expand to more countries in the not-so-distant future. Along with Android 12, the update also brings the March security patch, but that’s about everything we know so far.
Since this is most likely a limited rollout, it will take a few weeks for Motorola to fine-tune the process and make it available in more regions, but at least we know the Edge 20 Pro Android 12 update is coming sooner rather than later.
