Get the awesome Motorola Edge 20 Pro mid-ranger with a bonkers 53% discount from Amazon UK
It looks like the cost of living crisis in the UK is not going anywhere. Furthermore, the crisis in the UK is making people use their savings in order to survive. It appears that now is definitely not the time to spend huge amounts of cash on a new smartphone. That is why you are probably scouring the Web to find a powerful phone at a budget price.
While the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is definitely not the most powerful smartphone on the market, it's probably the most powerful phone in its current price range. With a solid mid-range Snapdragon 870 SoC on board and 8GB of RAM, the phone can run lightweight games and do things like video streaming and web browsing without any hiccups. And when you add the 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, the phone should feel fast.
In addition to its good performance and cameras, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 4,500mAh battery, which should let the phone last through the day without the need to fill its tank even once. However, if you do need to top it up, 10 minutes of charging should give the Edge 20 Pro 9 hours of battery life — if you use a charger that supports at least 30W.
So, with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, you get nice performance, a good display, great cameras, and amazing battery life. And all that for less than half the price of the Edge 20 Pro's usual price on Amazon. This is truly an incredible deal you should take advantage of right now before it's too late.
Well, we have amazing news for you, then. Your hunt is finally over. At the moment, Amazon UK has a truly mental deal on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro offering this awesome mid-ranger at a bonkers 53%, which slingshots it directly into the budget category. So, if you act fast, you can save £343 on this nice phone.
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro also comes with a big 108 MP main camera, which can shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps. The phone also sports a 32 MP selfie snapper, which can capture videos in up to 4K at 30fps. Not bad right?
