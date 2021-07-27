Everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 20 5G series just leaked

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Motorola Android 5G

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
1
One year on from its return to the high-end smartphone segment, Motorola is looking to take things to the next level with the upcoming Motorola Edge 20 5G series, which has been detailed in full today by TechnikNews.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro


Acting as the most expensive device in the series, Motorola’s Edge 20 Pro is reportedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865 that Motorola used inside the original Edge+.

It’s coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard without microSD card compatibility. According to the report, owners will also gain access to a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ screen with support for a 144Hz refresh rate.

Quite ironically, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro doesn’t feature a curved-edge display, as corroborated by the leaked press renders below. That visual element has been ditched in favor of a flat panel with a centered punch-hole.


Sitting on the back is a rectangular camera bump that’s home to an LED flash, some branding, and three sensors. A 108-megapixel camera acts as the main shooter, though there’s also a 16-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and what’s understood to be an 8-megapixel 5x periscope zoom camera.

Rounding out the Edge 20 Pro’s package is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Android 11 is likely pre-installed too, with an update to Android 12 presumably in the pipeline.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is expected to retail at €699 in Europe. It’ll be available in two colors: Midnight Blue and Blue Vegan Leather. An official announcement is scheduled for August 5, with shipments likely to start soon after.

The Motorola Edge 20 5G


In addition to the high-end Edge 20 Pro, Motorola is working on a more mainstream model dubbed Motorola Edge 20 5G that makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. In this instance, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. 

Again, it can’t be expanded with a microSD card, so you’ll have to rely on cloud storage to store documents and photos if you run out of space. Speaking of photos, the cameras on the Edge 20 5G are still decent. The main and ultra-wide sensors are borrowed from the Pro version, while previous reports have pointed to an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto zoom camera too.


Other noteworthy features include the same 6.7-inch 144Hz display as the Pro model, a flat iPhone 12-like aluminum frame, and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Several connectivity standards including Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and WLAN 6 are supported too.

The Motorola Edge 20 5G should be announced next week alongside the Pro model. It’s expected to retail at €499 in Europe and be available in Frosted Gray and Frosted White finishes.

A dedicated North American version with a larger display and downgraded camera system is planned, though it hasn’t leaked in full yet.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite


We don’t know how much the Motorola Edge 20 Lite will cost. But what we do know is that it’ll be the most affordable phone in the lineup and potentially one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021.

Motorola has selected the Dimensity 720G 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Unlike the other devices, the Edge 20 Lite will support microSD cards, so you can go wild taking photos without worrying about storage limitations.

There’s still a 6.7-inch display with a centered punch-hole, only this time the refresh rate has been downgraded to 90Hz — still acceptable. There’s a 32-megapixel selfie sensor and a triple-camera setup on the back too.


The latter consists of a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel depth camera for better bokeh. Basically, the Edge 20 Lite features a glorified dual-camera setup.

As for the rest of the specs list, it includes a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, a 3.5mm headphone jack for the hardcore users out there, Android 11, and support for Bluetooth 5.

