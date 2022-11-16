Motorola reveals slew of early Black Friday 2022 deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the official Black Friday event is still more than a week away, Motorola seems to be eager to start the party early! A slew of offers can be found over on their website's storefront, from their Razr foldables to their entry-level Moto G series.
Two generations of Razr foldables at up to 67% off!
The infamous Razr phone is still around and kicking in foldable form factor! Two versions of the classic smartphone are available right now with a hefty price cut. The Gen 1 from 2019 is still locked to Verizon though, so keep that in mind.
It's notable that the latest Razr phone from 2022 isn't on offer now, but Motorola might be holding off on that offer for the Black Friday event itself on the 25th of November.
Motorola's lineup of flagship Edge series phones on a bargain!
An AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 144hz, and a huge battery capacity of 5000mAh. Sounds great? That's the Motorola Edge from 2022, and its $100 off right now. It's bigger counterpart, the Edge +, is also available at an even better discount of 40%, and more features too, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that powers it.
Motorola's Edge phone from 2021 is also on offer with a massive $400 price cut. It's 5G enabled, a high-refresh rate screen with 144hz and a big batter with 4800mAh.
Budget-friendly phones at even lower prices with the Moto G series!
The Moto G series consists of a varied range of devices. Some, like the Moto G Power prioritize battery life, with big 5000mAh capacities, while others like the Moto G Stylus from 2022 offer solid performance and the screen real-estate to utilize it for note taking.
The list of devices is impressive, so make sure you take some time to review your options. We've got a lot of reviews on Motorola devices, so we hope that we can be of service on that front.
Now, all that being said, keep in mind that Black Friday is still coming up. There's no telling what deals may improve then, but on the other hand, you can't be sure what supplies may last. Some of these discounts go as low as 50%, which is still a great bargain if the phone is the one that you've had an eye out for.
