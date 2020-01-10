Verizon Motorola Samsung Android Polls

Moto RAZR (2019) or Galaxy Bloom, which one would you get?

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Jan 10, 2020, 9:36 AM

Well, well, well, it turns out that most rumors concerning the Galaxy Fold 2 have been referencing the Galaxy Bloom that Samsung is expected to release later this month, together with the Galaxy S20 trio.

When Samsung issued the video above, depicting more ways to skin a bendy phone cat than the OG Galaxy Fold. we should have seen the February 11 Unpacked event coming. After all, San Francisco is splashed right there in the clamshell foldable design concept's weather widget, for DJ Koh's sake!

Codenamed Bloom since October, Samsung's direct Motorola RAZR (2019) competitor is meant to be the most affordable, gateway phone for the world of bendy handsets and form factors of the future, as in "blooming" market share. 



So, what can we expect from Samsung's foldable Bloom that is about to be announced together with the Galaxy S20 trio on February 11? A great value-for-money ratio, that's what, at least as far as bendy handsets have gone for so far.

It's rumored to land for almost half the price of the $1500 Razr, at the equivalent of $845, at least when it is released in Korea for a million won, as local publications claim. It will eventually have a better chipset than the Razr - Snapdragon 855 - and sport an ultrathin glass for display cover instead of Moto's double PI film. 

These two may end up being released at about the same time, though, and both won't have 5G connectivity, just the good ol' 4G LTE, so which one would you get?

Moto RAZR (2019) or Galaxy Bloom, which one would you get?

Vote View Result

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.2" 876 x 2142 pixels
  • Camera / 5 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 2510 mAh

1 Comment

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

1. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 101; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

As a guy who owned the original razor (& 2 dozen or more Android phones now) I'm going for the Samsung ONLY because it fits into my tech ecosystem better. Both of them are going to be super weak in terms of Spec's but I think the Samsung will be a little bit nicer & better priced for a V1 clam shell. Incidentally I've always thought the entire vertical folding Style there's never one I would go for but the clamshell is so obvious and logical I don't know why anybody would make a phone that folds vertically along the access. Horizontal clamshell is the only smart choice.

posted on 45 min ago

