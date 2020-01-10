Moto RAZR (2019) or Galaxy Bloom, which one would you get?
Well, well, well, it turns out that most rumors concerning the Galaxy Fold 2 have been referencing the Galaxy Bloom that Samsung is expected to release later this month, together with the Galaxy S20 trio.
Codenamed Bloom since October, Samsung's direct Motorola RAZR (2019) competitor is meant to be the most affordable, gateway phone for the world of bendy handsets and form factors of the future, as in "blooming" market share.
So, what can we expect from Samsung's foldable Bloom that is about to be announced together with the Galaxy S20 trio on February 11? A great value-for-money ratio, that's what, at least as far as bendy handsets have gone for so far.
It's rumored to land for almost half the price of the $1500 Razr, at the equivalent of $845, at least when it is released in Korea for a million won, as local publications claim. It will eventually have a better chipset than the Razr - Snapdragon 855 - and sport an ultrathin glass for display cover instead of Moto's double PI film.
These two may end up being released at about the same time, though, and both won't have 5G connectivity, just the good ol' 4G LTE, so which one would you get?
1 Comment
1. Locked-n-Loaded
Posts: 101; Member since: Sep 13, 2019
posted on 45 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):