Google drops the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power to virtually unbeatable prices
We're talking a whopping $200 you can save on both the G Power and G Stylus with a new Fi account and an eligible number port-in. New members of existing group plans can also qualify for the full discount, while existing customers and new ones opting for an entirely fresh start rather than transferring a number from a different carrier will have to settle for $150 shaved off the $250 and $300 MSRPs of the G Power and G Stylus respectively.
Basically, you're looking at spending as little as $100 and $50 for the Moto G Stylus and G Power respectively, and no, there are no trade-ins, monthly installment plans, or bill credits involved here. Then again, you will need to activate your new Motorola device of choice on a "full service plan" within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and maintain your Google Fi account in good standing for at least 90 consecutive days.
In case you're wondering, the Moto G Power and G Stylus are very similar on the outside, sporting modern hole punch designs and identical 6.4-inch IPS LCD screens. The two phones are also powered by the same respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, but the G Stylus comes with twice the 64GB internal storage space of its "cousin." The slightly costlier device also features a superior 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, while the G Power has a massive 5,000mAh battery going for it.