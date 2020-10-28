Google drops the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power to virtually unbeatable prices









Commercially released stateside more than six months ago , these very respectable mid-rangers scored a number of substantial discounts pretty much straight off the bat, going on sale yet again recently at Google Fi. Obviously, the MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) has a few conditions you'll need to meet before you can lower the aforementioned list prices of the two Moto G-series handsets, but the markdowns are definitely hefty enough to be worth the effort.













We're talking a whopping $200 you can save on both the G Power and G Stylus with a new Fi account and an eligible number port-in. New members of existing group plans can also qualify for the full discount, while existing customers and new ones opting for an entirely fresh start rather than transferring a number from a different carrier will have to settle for $150 shaved off the $250 and $300 MSRPs of the G Power and G Stylus respectively.





Basically, you're looking at spending as little as $100 and $50 for the Moto G Stylus and G Power respectively, and no, there are no trade-ins, monthly installment plans, or bill credits involved here. Then again, you will need to activate your new Motorola device of choice on a "full service plan" within 30 days of receiving a shipment confirmation email and maintain your Google Fi account in good standing for at least 90 consecutive days.





In case you're wondering, the Moto G Power and G Stylus are very similar on the outside, sporting modern hole punch designs and identical 6.4-inch IPS LCD screens. The two phones are also powered by the same respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, but the G Stylus comes with twice the 64GB internal storage space of its "cousin." The slightly costlier device also features a superior 48 + 16 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, while the G Power has a massive 5,000mAh battery going for it.



