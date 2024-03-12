Up Next:
Amazon's sweeter-than-sweet Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal is back on track
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Finding a great Android smartphone with its own stylus and 5G connectivity has never been easier. The Moto G Stylus 5G of 2023 is an affordable mid-ranger that’s 5G-ready, plus it has a stylus in the box. And, while it can typically be yours for about $400, Amazon is again offering it at $150 off its MSRP.
The Moto phone may not be as powerful or as premium as Samsung’s Galaxy S23, but it’s your best shot at an Android phone with a stylus under $250. This bad boy features a decent 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates for a buttery-smooth interaction.
In the camera department, you get a dual camera system, which seems appropriate for the phone’s price. You get a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies. However, we wouldn’t expect wonders from the camera, especially when conditions aren’t ideal. If you’re a hardcore smartphone photography enthusiast, you might want to consider getting a Google Pixel phone instead.
Finally, the Moto phone features 6GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. In Motorola’s words, the battery should last up to two days between charges. You even get some reminders of the past, such as a headphone jack and a microSD card slot for even more space for your favorite videos.
Albeit nothing way too impressive, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still a perfectly acceptable option for those on a budget. The device has a decent display, great battery life, plus a stylus in the box, giving you versatility at a bargain price. If you like what it has to offer, go ahead and snag it at 38% off while the deal is still available.
You read that right! One of the best mid-range phones retails at an irresistible 38% discount yet again. While the offer has been out and about for some time, including at the official store, we can’t deny it makes the affordable Motorola handset even more budget-friendly.
The Moto phone may not be as powerful or as premium as Samsung’s Galaxy S23, but it’s your best shot at an Android phone with a stylus under $250. This bad boy features a decent 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates for a buttery-smooth interaction.
If you’re into streaming videos from your phone (who isn’t), you might appreciate the Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speaker system. With this bad boy, you get to enjoy immersive stereo sound that seems more than appropriate for its price bracket.
In the camera department, you get a dual camera system, which seems appropriate for the phone’s price. You get a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, with a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies. However, we wouldn’t expect wonders from the camera, especially when conditions aren’t ideal. If you’re a hardcore smartphone photography enthusiast, you might want to consider getting a Google Pixel phone instead.
Finally, the Moto phone features 6GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. In Motorola’s words, the battery should last up to two days between charges. You even get some reminders of the past, such as a headphone jack and a microSD card slot for even more space for your favorite videos.
Albeit nothing way too impressive, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still a perfectly acceptable option for those on a budget. The device has a decent display, great battery life, plus a stylus in the box, giving you versatility at a bargain price. If you like what it has to offer, go ahead and snag it at 38% off while the deal is still available.
Things that are NOT allowed: