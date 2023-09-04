The budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 can be yours for $150 off its price if you get it through this deal

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Motorola Deals
Using your phone with a stylus is just a different experience altogether. You can take notes faster, write on your phone as if it were paper, use your handset with gloves, and even use the stylus as a painting brush, in case you have an artist locked deep inside you.

And right now, you can grab an awesome phone with a built-in stylus for way less than usual. At this very moment, Amazon has on sale the 256GB variant of the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 at a sweet 38% discount. This means you will score $150 in savings if you pull the trigger on this deal and grab a Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 right now. In fact, your savings will be even bigger since you won't spend extra money on a stylus.

Of course, being a budget-friendly device, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 is not a mobile powerhouse, so you should not expect some stellar performance out of it. But with its solid mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 8GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 should be able to deal with daily stuff like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues. Also, the phone boasts a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will be able to expand its storage space in case you deplete the 256GB on board.

Additionally, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 takes pretty decent photos for a budget phone. It sports a 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie shooter. Both snappers can shoot videos in up to 1080p. Also, the phone's 5,000 mAh battery gives it an incredible battery life. Oh, and given the fact that this is the 5G model, you will have faster data speeds as well.

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 may not be among the best phones on the market, but it's a pretty decent smartphone. A smartphone that can now be yours for way less than usual. Just be sure to tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 at a discount before the offer expires.

