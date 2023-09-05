Snag the Moto G Stylus (2022) on Amazon at an unbeatable price

The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus (2022) lands at its best price once again. Amazon slashed a whopping 57% off this smartphone's price tag, reducing it to an impulse buy. Now's a great time to get it if you want to save big.



As for the camera, the Moto G Stylus (2022) most likely won’t wow you with the photo and video quality it delivers. That being said, the triple camera with a 50MP primary snapper isn’t disappointing. It also justifies the phone’s price tag, in our opinion.



There’s no denying it: you probably won’t feel like you’re transcending into another galaxy while this bad boy is in your hands. As we hinted earlier, the device isn’t trying to compete with the best players on the market. Rather, its purpose is to facilitate basic tasks and keep up with your pace.



Speaking about keeping up, this smartphone is advertised to last as much as two days on a single charge. While we haven't been able to test its battery yet, we've tried what the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) can do. This one has the same-sized battery and lasted us over a day on a single charge during the test period. If we're to draw a comparison between the two, we'd say the Motorola phone should be just as promising on the battery front as its 5G-ready counterpart.



The smartphone runs on Android 11 out of the box. That’s not particularly impressive, we know. But we believe this isn’t the hardest pill to swallow, especially when you compare this phone’s specs with what you get from other devices for under $130.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) doesn’t stand out. But it isn’t trying to do so. It’s just what it is – a stylus-wielding smartphone for the simplest of tasks, such as video streaming. So, what do we have on deck?