Amazon is offering the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 at a phenomenal 43% discount

Of course, we must also point out that the Moto G Stylus 2022 can't even compare with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra, which are among the best high-end smartphones on the market. However, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is perfect for people wanting a phone with a stylus on a budget who also don't need the whole firepower Samsung's Ultra models have.Although it's not exactly a top-of-the-line phone, the Moto G Stylus 2022 has decent performance, has good cameras that can shoot videos in 1080p resolution, and sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which should be good enough for watching TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.The Moto G Stylus 2022 also comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, which lets the phone last two days on a single charge, according to Motorola.Overall, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great phone and an amazing alternative to Samsung's ultra-expensive Ultra models. And at its current even more budget-friendly price, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a real bargain right now. So go get one at a discount while you can!