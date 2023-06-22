Amazon is offering the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 at a phenomenal 43% discount
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new phone that comes with a stylus straight out of the box, you are probably thinking about getting a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And yes, these are truly amazing phones, but their biggest downside is their huge price tags.
But Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra aren't the only phones that come with a stylus straight out of the box. There are a few phones that also pack their own stylus, and the best thing is that one of them is currently on a huge sale on Amazon.
Of course, we must also point out that the Moto G Stylus 2022 can't even compare with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra, which are among the best high-end smartphones on the market. However, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is perfect for people wanting a phone with a stylus on a budget who also don't need the whole firepower Samsung's Ultra models have.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 also comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, which lets the phone last two days on a single charge, according to Motorola.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great phone and an amazing alternative to Samsung's ultra-expensive Ultra models. And at its current even more budget-friendly price, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a real bargain right now. So go get one at a discount while you can!
But Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra aren't the only phones that come with a stylus straight out of the box. There are a few phones that also pack their own stylus, and the best thing is that one of them is currently on a huge sale on Amazon.
At the moment, Amazon has a really nice deal selling the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 at a pretty sweet 43% discount. And when we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $130 on a brand new Moto G Stylus 2022 if you get one from Amazon right now. Also, bear in mind that this is already a budget-friendly smartphone.
Of course, we must also point out that the Moto G Stylus 2022 can't even compare with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra and S22 Ultra, which are among the best high-end smartphones on the market. However, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is perfect for people wanting a phone with a stylus on a budget who also don't need the whole firepower Samsung's Ultra models have.
Although it's not exactly a top-of-the-line phone, the Moto G Stylus 2022 has decent performance, has good cameras that can shoot videos in 1080p resolution, and sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, which should be good enough for watching TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 also comes with a big 5,000mAh battery, which lets the phone last two days on a single charge, according to Motorola.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great phone and an amazing alternative to Samsung's ultra-expensive Ultra models. And at its current even more budget-friendly price, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a real bargain right now. So go get one at a discount while you can!
Things that are NOT allowed: