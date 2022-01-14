Notification Center

Motorola Android

Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) promo video leaves (almost) no question unanswered

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Leaked Moto G Stylus (2022) promo video leaves (almost) no question unanswered
In a world where the 5G-enabled Galaxy S22 Ultra with a built-in S Pen is expected to start at $1299 and the more affordable Galaxy Note 20 and Note 10 Lite were both deemed unworthy of sequels, it's pretty easy to understand why the otherwise unremarkable Moto G Stylus (2022) is getting so much attention.

After all, a lot more people than Steve Jobs infamously predicted back in the day seem to want a stylus right now, and it's probably safe to assume that includes at least a few folks who can't afford (or are simply unwilling) to spend a small fortune on a new phone.


While this particular pen-wielding device is not official yet, Motorola doesn't appear to be doing a great job of keeping its specs, features, and especially design a secret. Following several different "static" leaks in the last few weeks alone, the next member of the budget-friendly Moto G Stylus family is today showcased in motion for a full 60 seconds by the man, the legend Evan Blass.

As you can imagine, the one-minute promotional video focuses on a number of key strengths and selling points for the unannounced handset somewhat mysteriously referred to simply as the Moto G Stylus.

 

First up, you unsurprisingly have the "built-in stylus", which will obviously be the main thing to set this bad boy apart from the other contenders for the title of best mid-range phone in 2022. Although by no means as sophisticated as Samsung's one-of-a-kind S Pen, the writing instrument sold as standard at no extra cost compared to the handset's base price could certainly come in handy for taking little notes, making lists, and even drawing stuff for relaxation or work purposes.

Then there's the battery life, advertised as going up to "2 days" between charges... without going into any detail regarding actual cell capacity. That's a little unfortunate given that we've received conflicting information from different sources recently on a few of the main Moto G Stylus (2022) specifications, battery size included.


One key thing that is certain, according to both new and old leaks, is that the triple rear-facing camera system will be headlined by a 50MP shooter capable of combining four pixels into one to produce kick-ass 12.5MP photos. By no means confirmed, our theory is that there will actually be two distinct Moto G Stylus variants released in the near future, one with 5G support and one limited to 4G LTE speeds.

If that does prove to be the case, these are the likely specs for the "regular" Moto G Stylus (2022):

  • 6.78-inch IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate technology and 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution
  • MediaTek Helio G85 processor
  • 50MP primary camera + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor on the back
  • 16MP front-facing shooter
  • 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • 128 gigs of expandable storage
  • 4 and 6GB RAM options

And this is what we currently expect in terms of Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) specs:

  • 6.58-inch 90Hz Full HD+ display
  • Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC
  • 50 + 8 + 2MP rear cameras
  • 13MP selfie camera
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 128GB internal storage
  • Up to 6GB RAM

