Get a phone with a stylus on the cheap; buy a Moto G Stylus 2022 for less from Amazon now
Using a stylus on your phone has many advantages. For example, you can handwrite on your phone as if you were writing on a piece of paper. But even if you prefer typing to handwriting, you can type more easily if you use a stylus. Also, let's not forget that having a stylus saves you from removing your gloves to use your phone in cold weather. Oh, and using a stylus doesn't leave fingerprints, so you basically keep your phone's screen clean all the time.
At the moment, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the unlocked version of the Moto G Stylus 2022, making the phone even more budget-friendly. The retailer is currently offering this amazing phone with an enormous 43% discount. This means you can save $130 if you get a Moto G Stylus 2022 from Amazon right now.
Also, let's not forget that the phone already falls into the budget category, so Amazon's $130 discount makes the Moto G Stylus 2022 an excellent bang for your buck.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which offers decent performance. The silicon is complemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.
In terms of cameras, the Moto G Stylus 2022 sports a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in 1080p resolution. Yes, the cameras aren't on the same level as the ones on the iPhone 14, but still, the phone takes good-quality photos.
The Moto G Stylus 2022 also features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery. Motorola claims the Moto G Stylus 2022 can last for two whole days on a single charge. Of course, battery life depends on many factors, so don't expect the phone to last two days every time. Nevertheless, two days on a single charge is definitely impressive battery life for a modern smartphone.
If you are in the market for a phone with a built-in stylus, you are probably eyeing the all-new Galaxy S23 Ultra or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. And although both phones are truly amazing, they come with really hefty price tags. But what if you didn't need to spend a fortune to only have a phone with a built-in stylus?
Now, right off the bat, we must say that the Moto G Stylus 2022 can't compare in terms of performance to Samsung's top dogs, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. But it's a great choice if you are in the market for a budget-friendly phone with a built-in stylus and don't need that extra firepower that Samsung's Ultra phones deliver.
