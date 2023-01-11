Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Can you get a stylus phone for $150? Now you can!

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Can you get a stylus phone for $150? Now you can!
A stylus-equipped phone for $150? Who would have guessed? But thanks to the latest Best Buy and Amazon deals, this is entirely possible. Motorola's budget offering, the Moto G Stylus (2021), is half price at the moment, which effectively means that you can score one for as low as $149.99!

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Two Colors, Pen Included
$150 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Two Colors, Pen Included
$150 off (50%)
$149 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy


This model might scream budget at first glance, but it's equipped with some pretty nice features for the price. Of course, the best such feature is the built-in stylus. This handy little tool makes it easy to jot down notes, draw, or just navigate the phone with precision. Plus, it pops out, so you'll always have it on hand when you need it.



The Moto G Stylus also boasts some great specs, like a Snapdragon 678 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is pretty impressive given the price. This means you'll have a smooth, snappy experience whether you're gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps at once. Granted, this isn't your Gen 2 powerhouse, but for the majority of tasks, the power will be more than sufficient.

And the camera system is nothing to sneeze at either. For what it's worth, it's pretty versatile. With a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, you'll be able to take some pretty decent photos and videos—even in low light.

The phone also has a sleek and modern design, available in "Mystic Indigo" and "Satin White," and it's built to last. If you're looking for a budget phone, a backup, or a nice gift for your kids or relatives, the Moto G Stylus is a great option, especially at this price! Be sure to check out our full Moto G Stylus review (8.0 out of 10) for more information.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless