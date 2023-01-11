Can you get a stylus phone for $150? Now you can!

$149.99!

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Two Colors, Pen Included $150 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Two Colors, Pen Included $150 off (50%) $149 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy



This model might scream budget at first glance, but it's equipped with some pretty nice features for the price. Of course, the best such feature is the built-in stylus. This handy little tool makes it easy to jot down notes, draw, or just navigate the phone with precision. Plus, it pops out, so you'll always have it on hand when you need it. This model might scream budget at first glance, but it's equipped with some pretty nice features for the price. Of course, the best such feature is the built-in stylus. This handy little tool makes it easy to jot down notes, draw, or just navigate the phone with precision. Plus, it pops out, so you'll always have it on hand when you need it.









The Moto G Stylus also boasts some great specs, like a Snapdragon 678 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, which is pretty impressive given the price. This means you'll have a smooth, snappy experience whether you're gaming, streaming, or running multiple apps at once. Granted, this isn't your Gen 2 powerhouse, but for the majority of tasks, the power will be more than sufficient.



And the camera system is nothing to sneeze at either. For what it's worth, it's pretty versatile. With a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, you'll be able to take some pretty decent photos and videos—even in low light.



The phone also has a sleek and modern design, available in "Mystic Indigo" and "Satin White," and it's built to last. If you're looking for a budget phone, a backup, or a nice gift for your kids or relatives, the Moto G Stylus is a great option, especially at this price! Be sure to check out our

A stylus-equipped phone for $150? Who would have guessed? But thanks to the latest Best Buy and Amazon deals, this is entirely possible. Motorola's budget offering, the Moto G Stylus (2021), is half price at the moment, which effectively means that you can score one for as low as