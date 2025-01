Battery champ Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a top pick at this sub-$200 price on Amazon

Moto G Power 5G (2024): Now for just under $200! Get your hands on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) for just under $200 with this sweet Amazon offer. This way, you'll save $90 and score a phone with great battery life and decent performance at a cheaper price. Don't miss out and get yours today! $90 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Since our friend here is on the budget side, it doesn't quite stack up to the best phones on the market. However, the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset on board, paired with 8GB of RAM, ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks. You might notice some stutter when juggling multiple apps, though, so keep this in mind.That said, no one expects a budget phone to offer top-tier performance. What people really want from such a handset is long battery life, and the Moto G Power 5G (2024) checks this box with flying colors. Boasting a 5000 mAh power cell, this bad boy can easily last you the day without top-ups. But even with heavy usage, it can easily last you about 8 hours before needing to plug it in, as we found out in our dedicated review. So, it's definitely a long-lasting phone overall.All in all, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) may not be your first or second choice when deciding which phone to get. But it still brings a lot to the table and is great value at just under $200. Also, it's perfect for someone on a budget. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and snag one for less while the offer lasts!