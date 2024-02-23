Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Some phones’ secrets and details leak massively just before the official unveiling – others, like Google’s Pixel line, for example – are unofficially exposed many months before their premiere.
The first time we got to talk about yet another promising mid-ranger from Motorola – the Moto G Power 5G (2024) – was actually… in 2023.
Now, well into 2024, we have more information: this time, it’s about its colors.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) official colors are revealed to be Orchid Tint and Outer Space (per MSPowerUser).
Prior leaks have revealed that, all in all, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be similar to its predecessor on the outside. Users can expect a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat display (with a 1200x1600 px resolution), measuring around 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm. The camera setup consists of two cameras, but that’s about it. So far, details on the chipset, the GPU, the storage options, and the features remain under wrap. The phone is rumored to offer 30W fast charging capabilities.
The previous Moto G Power model was launched with a $299 price tag, so maybe that’s a sensible marker for the upcoming phone as well.
The first time we got to talk about yet another promising mid-ranger from Motorola – the Moto G Power 5G (2024) – was actually… in 2023.
Way back in the very beginning of November 2023, the first leaks were about the device’s renders.
Now, well into 2024, we have more information: this time, it’s about its colors.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) official colors are revealed to be Orchid Tint and Outer Space (per MSPowerUser).
What else?
Prior leaks have revealed that, all in all, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be similar to its predecessor on the outside. Users can expect a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat display (with a 1200x1600 px resolution), measuring around 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm. The camera setup consists of two cameras, but that’s about it. So far, details on the chipset, the GPU, the storage options, and the features remain under wrap. The phone is rumored to offer 30W fast charging capabilities.
“With its predecessor (Moto G Power (2023)) boasting an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a triple-camera system, and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, expectations are high for the Moto G Power 5G 2024 to pack an even bigger punch”, the report predicts.
The previous Moto G Power model was launched with a $299 price tag, so maybe that’s a sensible marker for the upcoming phone as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: