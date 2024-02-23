Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak

Motorola
Outer Space and Orchid Tind: The Moto G Power 5G (2024) officials colors leak
Some phones’ secrets and details leak massively just before the official unveiling – others, like Google’s Pixel line, for example – are unofficially exposed many months before their premiere.

The first time we got to talk about yet another promising mid-ranger from Motorola – the Moto G Power 5G (2024) – was actually… in 2023.

Way back in the very beginning of November 2023, the first leaks were about the device’s renders.

Now, well into 2024, we have more information: this time, it’s about its colors.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) official colors are revealed to be Orchid Tint and Outer Space (per MSPowerUser).

What else?


Prior leaks have revealed that, all in all, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) will be similar to its predecessor on the outside. Users can expect a 6.7-inch FHD+ flat display (with a 1200x1600 px resolution), measuring around 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm. The camera setup consists of two cameras, but that’s about it. So far, details on the chipset, the GPU, the storage options, and the features remain under wrap. The phone is rumored to offer 30W fast charging capabilities.

“With its predecessor (Moto G Power (2023)) boasting an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a triple-camera system, and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, expectations are high for the Moto G Power 5G 2024 to pack an even bigger punch”, the report predicts.

The previous Moto G Power model was launched with a $299 price tag, so maybe that’s a sensible marker for the upcoming phone as well.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant

Latest News

Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Juicy Walmart deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 a no-miss for bargain hunters
Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Dear iPhone 14 owners, don’t get mad over your fellow iPhone 15’s superb battery life – it’s stacked!
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK
Score the JBL Flip 6 for less: Grab one at 25% off on Amazon UK
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Rediscover the jogger's delight and grab the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 for 50% off at Walmart
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
Weekly deals roundup: save big on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Motorola ThinkPhone, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless