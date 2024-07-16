Amazon Prime Day knocks a whole $100 off the affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023; save while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing with plenty of Prime Day phone deals to choose from. There are sweet offers on expensive smartphones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and there are lovely deals on more affordable devices like the Moto G Power 5G 2023. The latter, for example, is currently a real steal, as it's available for $100 off its price and can be yours for under $200.
We suggest acting fast, though. Prime Day brings a plethora of deals, but they expire pretty fast, as Amazon is full of bargain hunters looking to score awesome savings. And given that a $100 discount on such a budget phone is unmissable, the offer may not stay available for too long.
While following in the budget category, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 isn't a slouch by any means. Its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset offers enough horsepower to handle daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming without any drama. However, it may have a hard time performing more demanding tasks.
Where this budget phone really shines, though, is, of course, battery life. Affordable smartphones can usually last for a couple of days before needing a recharge. And, we are extremely happy to share, that the Moto G Power 5G 2023 fits the bill perfectly, as its 5,000mAh battery can last up to two days on one charge. Plus, you get a 10W charger in the box.
While it might not top your list for a new smartphone, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 offers good value for money, especially at its current discount during Prime Day. Therefore, the logical next step after reading this article is to get one, especially if you are on a budget and want a decent phone on the cheap. So, act fast and save today!
