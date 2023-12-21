Motorola's holiday deal is letting you snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest pricе

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is once again $120 off at Motorola

The official Motorola store is letting you save $120 on its affordable battery beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2023), landing it at its lowest price once again. That's more than a reasonable discount, for you get a reasonably powerful device with 5G and Android 13 out of the box. Plus, this puppy comes with 256GB of internal storage, giving you plenty of space for your favorite photos and videos.