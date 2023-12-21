Motorola's holiday deal is letting you snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest pricе
Do you want a smartphone with stellar battery life, plenty of storage space, and a decent display at a reasonable price? In that case, we suggest you head to Motorola’s official store right away! Here, you can find the exceptional Moto G Power 5G (2023) at a pretty awesome price! Believe it or not, the official store has decided to go extra generous this holiday season, for it knocked a whopping $120 off this phone’s price tag. That’s right, you can once again get this puppy at its lowest price!
While this bad boy might not have an impressive enough specs list to make it among the best affordable phones in 2023, we believe it’s good enough to meet the casual Android user’s needs. Motorola introduced some improvements that are absent in the 2022-released version. For instance, unlike its predecessor, this puppy is 5G-enabled. It also comes with enhanced refresh rates, plus more built-in storage space – 256GB vs 128GB on the previous model.
As far as the battery department is concerned, Motorola has kept its habit of including a 5,000mAh battery on its Moto G devices. Needless to say, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is no exception, so you get the same battery capacity here as on some other models from the Moto G family.
In Motorola’s own words, this phone can keep the lights on for over a day between charges. While that’s certainly less than what the company promised for last year’s model, we shouldn’t forget that Moto G Power (2022) doesn’t support 5G and higher refresh rates, which we all know affect battery life.
Don’t forget the official store also allows you to trade in an older phone to get an even better price for the affordable battery beast. At present, there’s actually an ongoing campaign that currently gives an extra $50 trade-in credit on most phones. Incidentally, this puppy is also available at Amazon, but you’d have to put up with a slightly less impressive price cut of $100.
So, for just $179.99, you get a 2023-released smartphone with Android 13 out of the box that supports 5G and sports a cool 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a snappy refresh rate. The device also features a 50MP camera system and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, which delivers reasonable performance for its price range.
