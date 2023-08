The new and exciting Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still available at a lower price

If you have an eligible device you can trade in, perhaps you might want to take advantage of Motorola's deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At the Motorola store, you can get an extra $50 on trade-ins. The device comes with two-day battery life, according to its manufacturer, and sports an elegant design. Take advantage while you can. Both color variants are available at a $50 off.

Major competitors of this smartphone, such as the OnePlus Nord N30 and the Google Pixel 6a , have twice less storage space. That’s why we consider the Android phone by Motorola quite impressive on the storage front.The Moto G Power 5G (2023), whose OG variant is featured on our best budget and affordable phones list, sports some great specs. For just under $250, you get a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a surprisingly high refresh rate of 120Hz. That’s quite an improvement compared to Moto G Power (2022) ’s meager 90Hz display.There aren’t too many rivals of Motorola’s budget device to offer the same battery life. According to Motorola, the device can last as much as two days on a single charge. If you’ve got a big battery on your list of must-have features, the smartphone shouldn’t disappoint you.With the respectable MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor on board and Android 13 out of the box, this phone probably can’t get any better for its price. In all fairness, the 50MP Quad Pixel camera might not be super exciting. But then again, Motorola had to cut back on some things to align the device under the $300 benchmark.Considering everything mentioned above, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) should meet most people’s expectations. Given its current price drop (which is unlikely to last much longer, at least at the Motorola store), we’d say it’s worth pulling the trigger on this deal while it’s still live.