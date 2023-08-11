The new and exciting Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still available at a lower price

Moto G Power 5G (2023): save 17% at Motorola

If you have an eligible device you can trade in, perhaps you might want to take advantage of Motorola's deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At the Motorola store, you can get an extra $50 on trade-ins. The device comes with two-day battery life, according to its manufacturer, and sports an elegant design. Take advantage while you can. Both color variants are available at a $50 off.