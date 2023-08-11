The new and exciting Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still available at a lower price
In case you missed it, Motorola’s hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023), which saw its first significant discount a few weeks back, is still available for purchase! The phone is 17% off at Amazon and Motorola, equating to some $50 off the already very budget-friendly device.
So, if you don’t want to settle for something less than a 2023-released phone in the mid-range category, this device might be ideal for your needs! It comes with quite impressive storage for its price bracket, too. The phone sports a built-in 256GB of storage that expands to as much as 1TB.
Major competitors of this smartphone, such as the OnePlus Nord N30 and the Google Pixel 6a, have twice less storage space. That’s why we consider the Android phone by Motorola quite impressive on the storage front.
There aren’t too many rivals of Motorola’s budget device to offer the same battery life. According to Motorola, the device can last as much as two days on a single charge. If you’ve got a big battery on your list of must-have features, the smartphone shouldn’t disappoint you.
Considering everything mentioned above, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) should meet most people’s expectations. Given its current price drop (which is unlikely to last much longer, at least at the Motorola store), we’d say it’s worth pulling the trigger on this deal while it’s still live.
The Moto G Power 5G (2023), whose OG variant is featured on our best budget and affordable phones list, sports some great specs. For just under $250, you get a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a surprisingly high refresh rate of 120Hz. That’s quite an improvement compared to Moto G Power (2022)’s meager 90Hz display.
With the respectable MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor on board and Android 13 out of the box, this phone probably can’t get any better for its price. In all fairness, the 50MP Quad Pixel camera might not be super exciting. But then again, Motorola had to cut back on some things to align the device under the $300 benchmark.
