This cool Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal is still up for grabs at the official retailer
Once upon a time, a fantastic deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) went live at the official store. That once upon a time was actually a couple of weeks ago, and, surprise, surprise, it's still available, albeit with slightly changed conditions. Back then, you could save $120 on the Android phone, while it now retails at a slightly lower but just as impressive price cut of $100.
While nothing way too spectacular, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) still ticks plenty of boxes to satisfy your basic needs. Some of its perks include high display refresh rates of 120Hz, plenty of built-in storage (256GB, to be exact), and a large 5,000mAh battery. This puppy isn’t half bad, actually, especially at that price.
On the back, a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro sensor helps you capture the best of your daily life. Here, you also get a 16MP front shooter to take care of your selfies.
In a true Motorola fashion (and expectedly for a device with the word ‘power’ in its name), you also get a large 5,000mAh battery. In the manufacturer's own words, the phone should last you a couple of days between charges.
Those familiar with Moto phones might recall that last year’s model promises more battery life than this one. However, we’d like to point out that, unlike the Moto G Power (2022), this handset comes with 5G connectivity and a 120Hz display.
What hasn’t been changed about the deal, however, is the extra trade-in discount you can get if you opt to trade in an older device in good condition. That’s right, trade-in credits for most phones are still $50 higher than usual at the official Motorola store. If you still haven’t taken advantage of this incredible promo, we suggest you go ahead and do it while you can.
