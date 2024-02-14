The battery champ Motorola Moto G Power 2023 is at its lowest price on Amazon, just waiting for you to steal it

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Now 33% OFF on Amazon Snag the Moto G Power 5G (2023) through this deal and save $100. The phone has decent performance and is a real battery champ. It should be able to last you up to two days on a single charge. The phone is a real bargain at it its current price. $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon

As a budget smartphone, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is no heavy lifter by any means. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, gives it a good enough performance for most day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and your socials and watching videos. The phone even feels snappy. That said, it will definitely struggle with performing more demanding tasks.In terms of cameras, you'll find a 50 MP main shooter and a 16 MP selfie snapper on board the Moto G Power 5G 2023. Of course, you should not expect anything incredible here, as this is a budget smartphone and we all know those don't exactly shine in the camera department. However, it's worth noting that the main camera can capture decent pictures, particularly in well-lit conditions. Moreover, both cameras can capture videos at 1080p at 30fps.As a real budget smartphone, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 offers awesome battery life. Its 5000 mAh battery on deck should be able to provide you with up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the phone supports 15W wired charging and comes with a 10W charger included in the box.Overall, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a pretty decent smartphone that can easily be your daily driver as long as you don't push it a lot. Furthermore, the sweet $100 discount makes this budget-friendly handset an even bigger bang for your buck. So, pull the trigger on this deal and snag one at a discounted price today!