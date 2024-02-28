The long-lasting Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still at its best price on Amazon; save on one now

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Motorola Deals
Awesome news! During our 24/7 deal hunting, we noticed that Amazon is still selling the budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G 2023 at a sweet 33% price cut. This means you can still score sweet savings of $100 on this affordable phone if you pull the trigger on this offer now!

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Save $100!

Grab the Moto G Power 5G (2023) on Amazon and save $100 in the process. The phone has decent performance and offers great battery life. It's capable of lasting up to two days on one charge and is a real bargain at it its current price.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Being a pocket-friendly handset, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 doesn't offer out-of-this-world performance; however, its MediaTek Dimensity 930 silicon, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space on board provide it with good enough performance for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. The phone should also feel pretty fast for a budget handset. But keep in mind that it will most likely struggle when it comes to heavier tasks.

On the camera front, the Moto G Power 5G 2023 sports a 50 MP main snapper and a 16 MP shooter for selfies. In ample light, the main camera can capture good-looking pictures. Otherwise, the stills aren't something to write home about. This is to be expected, as budget phones don't usually take stunning photos. As for video recordings, both cameras can capture videos at 1080p at 30fps.

The strongest selling point of a budget phone is neither its performance nor camera capabilities. It is its battery life. And the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a real champ in this department. Packing a 5000 mAh battery, this bad boy should be able to last you up to two days on a single charge. Also, the phone supports 15W wired charging and ships with a 10W charger.

Overall, at $100 off, the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a good value for money. So, tap the deal button in this article and save on one while you still can.

