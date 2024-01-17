The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is again $100 cheaper on Amazon; get yours while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Over the years, Motorola has continuously rolled out impressive phones in the mid-range and affordable smartphones segment. The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is one such example. The device has 5G on deck, a large battery, and all the basic features you need. It’s way more affordable than usual, too, retailing at $100 off on Amazon right now.
The handset features a decent 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a snappy 120Hz refresh rate that should make your video streaming and browsing experience incredible.
There’s also MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC humming under the hood. This processor will probably have a tough time running super demanding games. However, it shouldn’t lag way too much with everyday tasks. By the way, if you like steaming videos from your phone (who doesn’t?), you’d appreciate the stereo speaker system this puppy has on deck.
With a 50MP main camera on the rear, a 5,000mAh battery, and an impressive 256GB of built-in storage with a dedicated microSD card slot and Android 13 out of the box, this puppy really ticks all the boxes an affordable smartphone should.
The e-commerce giant’s price cut of $100 is by no means unprecedented. It’s come and gone in the past few months, giving bargain hunters a chance to maximize their investments. However, now is the first time this year that we’ve seen the Moto G Power 5G (2023) so substantially discounted at Amazon. In other words, now’s the perfect time to get this puppy that’s decidedly among the best phones under $300.
There’s nothing shockingly impressive about the Moto G Power 5G (2023). Then again, this phone isn’t trying to make a statement or rival the best in class. That’s why, if you’re OK with getting your basic needs satisfied with no extra bells and whistles, this bad boy might be the perfect choice for you.
Undoubtedly, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) also has some drawbacks, but hey, Motorola had to cut corners to keep the price tag affordable. Here are our two cents: if you’re in the market for a new handset with an impressive value-to-price ratio, this one makes a top choice at $100 off.
