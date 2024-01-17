The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is again $100 cheaper on Amazon; get yours while you can

Motorola's Moto G Power 5G (2023) is now $100 off

You can now save $100 on the affordable Moto G Power 5G (2023). This isn't the first time we've seen the 33% markdown, yet the current discount lands the smartphone under the $200 mark for the first time in 2024. In other words, now's a perfect time to get it and save big in the process. The tempting deal is currently live at Amazon.