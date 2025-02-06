Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Affordable gem Moto G Play (2024) is selling at an unbeatable price with Motorola's current offer

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Play (2024) on a white background.
We techies love high-end devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro; however, there are times when you need an affordable phone, and splashing huge amounts of cash on a top-tier handset isn't a great buying decision. For instance, you may be looking for a smartphone for your child or elderly relative. Or you may need a second phone for work that you intend to use only for calls and messaging.

Save 40% on the Moto G Play (2024) with trade-in!

$89 99
$149 99
$60 off (40%)
The Moto G Play (2024) is discounted by $40 at Motorola, and you can save an additional $20 with a trade-in. The phone boasts decent performance and is perfect for a second handset or as a phone for a child or elderly relative. Don't hesitate—save now!
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Play (2024): Save 27% on Amazon!

$40 off (27%)
Alternatively, you can save 27% on Amazon and snag one for just under $110.
Buy at Amazon


Fortunately, the market still offers cheap smartphones, and some even come with sweet discounts. One such example is the Moto G Play (2024), which is currently available on Motorola's official website for just $109.99— a $40 discount from its usual price of $149.99. You can save even more by trading in your old handset. Motorola offers an extra $20 discount on most eligible phones.

The Moto G Play (2024) may not be a powerhouse like Samsung and Apple's flagship phones, but its Snapdragon 680 chipset can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any issues.

In addition, the 6.5-inch LCD display features a 1600 x 720 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappy. That said, with only 500 nits of brightness, you might struggle to see what's on the screen on the sunniest days. However, you shouldn't have any issues while indoors.

The biggest selling point, though, is definitely the superb battery life. Thanks to a 5000 mAh power cell, our friend here can easily get you through an intense day without any top-ups.

All in all, the Moto G Play (2024) is just perfect if you need a decent phone at an extremely affordable price. So, don't hesitate and snag one for less with this offer now!
