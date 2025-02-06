Affordable gem Moto G Play (2024) is selling at an unbeatable price with Motorola's current offer
We techies love high-end devices like the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the iPhone 16 Pro; however, there are times when you need an affordable phone, and splashing huge amounts of cash on a top-tier handset isn't a great buying decision. For instance, you may be looking for a smartphone for your child or elderly relative. Or you may need a second phone for work that you intend to use only for calls and messaging.
Fortunately, the market still offers cheap smartphones, and some even come with sweet discounts. One such example is the Moto G Play (2024), which is currently available on Motorola's official website for just $109.99— a $40 discount from its usual price of $149.99. You can save even more by trading in your old handset. Motorola offers an extra $20 discount on most eligible phones.
The Moto G Play (2024) may not be a powerhouse like Samsung and Apple's flagship phones, but its Snapdragon 680 chipset can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without any issues.
The biggest selling point, though, is definitely the superb battery life. Thanks to a 5000 mAh power cell, our friend here can easily get you through an intense day without any top-ups.
In addition, the 6.5-inch LCD display features a 1600 x 720 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappy. That said, with only 500 nits of brightness, you might struggle to see what's on the screen on the sunniest days. However, you shouldn't have any issues while indoors.
All in all, the Moto G Play (2024) is just perfect if you need a decent phone at an extremely affordable price. So, don't hesitate and snag one for less with this offer now!
