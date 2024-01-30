The entry-level Moto G Play (2023) is again selling for peanuts at the official store
Motorola has again launched its super cool promo on the Moto G Play (2023), once again letting you have this budget-friendly device for peanuts. That’s right, the 41% markdown is back, meaning you’ve got another chance to get this smartphone for just under $100!
If you don’t mind sparing an old phone, you can trade it in to get an even better price for your new Motorola phone. According to the manufacturer, you can bring the price tag as low as $1.00 with a suitable trade-in, but we believe paying $100 and keeping your trade-in for a more appropriate situation sounds just as good.
Certainly no knight in shining armor, the smartphone is still pretty good for the truly undemanding casual user. There’s a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on deck, a MediaTek chipset that performs okay for its price range, a triple AI-powered camera system with a 16MP main sensor, and even a dedicated microSD card slot that helps extend total storage to 512GB.
Ultimately, the Moto phone certainly won’t wow you or everyone else around you. But if you’re on a shoestring budget or don’t need the extra bells and whistles associated with more expensive devices, safely pick this plain option. At that price, it gives you a bang for your buck!
The Moto G Play (2023) gives you all the basics you could ask for. There’s no super crazy performance here, nor jaw-droppingly smooth visuals. In other words, this puppy probably won’t impress those seeking a mid-range or flagship-grade performance. But Motorola didn’t build it to stand out from the crowd, right?
Customarily for Motorola, the Moto G Play (2023) also features a 5,000mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, it should last up to three days between charging. Even if that’s stretching the truth a bit, we believe the handset should still have more-than-decent battery life for its bracket.
