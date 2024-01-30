Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

The entry-level Moto G Play (2023) is again selling for peanuts at the official store

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The entry-level Moto G Play (2023) is still selling for peanuts at the official store
Motorola has again launched its super cool promo on the Moto G Play (2023), once again letting you have this budget-friendly device for peanuts. That’s right, the 41% markdown is back, meaning you’ve got another chance to get this smartphone for just under $100!

If you don’t mind sparing an old phone, you can trade it in to get an even better price for your new Motorola phone. According to the manufacturer, you can bring the price tag as low as $1.00 with a suitable trade-in, but we believe paying $100 and keeping your trade-in for a more appropriate situation sounds just as good.

The Moto G Play (2023) is again 41% off at Motorola.com

Perfect for undemanding users, the Moto G Play (2023) again retails at dirt-cheap prices on Motorola. The official store typically lets you have this entry-level phone with a 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz 6.5-inch HD+ display for $170, but it can now be yours for just under $100, thanks to this awesome deal!
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Motorola


The Moto G Play (2023) gives you all the basics you could ask for. There’s no super crazy performance here, nor jaw-droppingly smooth visuals. In other words, this puppy probably won’t impress those seeking a mid-range or flagship-grade performance. But Motorola didn’t build it to stand out from the crowd, right?

Certainly no knight in shining armor, the smartphone is still pretty good for the truly undemanding casual user. There’s a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate on deck, a MediaTek chipset that performs okay for its price range, a triple AI-powered camera system with a 16MP main sensor, and even a dedicated microSD card slot that helps extend total storage to 512GB.

Customarily for Motorola, the Moto G Play (2023) also features a 5,000mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, it should last up to three days between charging. Even if that’s stretching the truth a bit, we believe the handset should still have more-than-decent battery life for its bracket.

Ultimately, the Moto phone certainly won’t wow you or everyone else around you. But if you’re on a shoestring budget or don’t need the extra bells and whistles associated with more expensive devices, safely pick this plain option. At that price, it gives you a bang for your buck!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless