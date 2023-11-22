Amazon's irresistible Black Friday offer slashes the Moto G Play (2023) below the $100 mark



Such a generous discount has never been available on Amazon up to this point. In other words, the markdown of 41% brings the Such a generous discount has never been available on Amazon up to this point. In other words, the markdown of 41% brings the Motorola phone to its best price at the merchant. But that’s just how the Black Friday spirit goes, right?

Moto G Play (2023): save 41% at Amazon The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at Amazon at an incredible price. Right now, the smartphone sells at just under $100, meaning you can save 41% on it. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery. $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Amazon



We’ve found plenty of other incredible Black Friday phone deals to show you, so don’t miss out!



We agree the Moto G Play (2023) is by no means among the We agree the Moto G Play (2023) is by no means among the best budget smartphones out there. Then again, bargain hunters who don’t care much for superb performance and super smooth display may be OK with what this handset has to offer.



In a typical Moto G fashion, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh on deck, and expandable storage. This particular model also has a 16MP triple camera system and supports 10W charging speeds. What’s more, the phone features a solid design and an IP52 rating, making it somewhat able to withstand dust and accidental splashes.



While nothing too impressive under the hood, this smartphone is still good enough for its price range, in our opinion. After all, it’s clear that Motorola had to make some compromises to achieve the MSRP of $169.99.



In addition, this bad boy runs on Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has committed to one major OS update and three years of bi-monthly security updates, which, given the price, sounds decent.



All things considered, the Moto G Play (2023) is an acceptable choice for individuals on a tight budget seeking a phone with long battery life, a good display, and a sturdy design. This Black Friday, it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon, too, which is all the more reason to go for it.





Top three Black Friday phone deals today

Save 20% on the Galaxy S23+ (256GB) at Amazon The Galaxy S23+ lets you unleash the nightographer in you with its innovative Nightography mode. The device offers much more than a cutting-edge camera, though. It packs a 4,700mAh battery and is powered by a fast processor. The phone's display deserves admiration in its own right. Grab it and save 20% this Black Friday. $200 off (20%) $799 99 $999 99 Buy at Amazon TCL 40XL (2023), 128GB: save 46% on Amazon this Black Friday Shoppers on a tight budget should definitely consider this incredible Black Friday deal on Amazon. Right now, the merchant lets you save a head-turning 46% on the TCL 40XL, landing the smartphone under the $100 mark! The device has a 6.75-inch 90Hz display, a 50MP AI camera on deck, a large 5,000 mAh battery. It runs on Android 13 out of the box. Get it now and save big! $82 off (46%) $97 99 $179 99 Buy at Amazon The OnePlus 10T is now 33% off on Amazon OnePlus 10T is now available at a pretty cool price. The smartphone is selling at $200 off, allowing you to save 33% on the model with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM. The OnePlus 10T may not be the latest flagship by OnePlus, but it still has a lot to offer in 2023! Don't miss out. $200 off (33%) $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon