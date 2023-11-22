Amazon's irresistible Black Friday offer slashes the Moto G Play (2023) below the $100 mark
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you need a new budget-friendly smartphone with a sturdy design and plenty of battery life? Lucky you! Amazon now gives you a chance to save quite a bit on one! We’re talking, of course, about the Moto G Play (2023). Prices for this typically affordable smartphone have now taken a pretty deep dive, plunging below the $100 mark just in time for Black Friday!
Such a generous discount has never been available on Amazon up to this point. In other words, the markdown of 41% brings the Motorola phone to its best price at the merchant. But that’s just how the Black Friday spirit goes, right?
We agree the Moto G Play (2023) is by no means among the best budget smartphones out there. Then again, bargain hunters who don’t care much for superb performance and super smooth display may be OK with what this handset has to offer.
In a typical Moto G fashion, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh on deck, and expandable storage. This particular model also has a 16MP triple camera system and supports 10W charging speeds. What’s more, the phone features a solid design and an IP52 rating, making it somewhat able to withstand dust and accidental splashes.
While nothing too impressive under the hood, this smartphone is still good enough for its price range, in our opinion. After all, it’s clear that Motorola had to make some compromises to achieve the MSRP of $169.99.
In addition, this bad boy runs on Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has committed to one major OS update and three years of bi-monthly security updates, which, given the price, sounds decent.
All things considered, the Moto G Play (2023) is an acceptable choice for individuals on a tight budget seeking a phone with long battery life, a good display, and a sturdy design. This Black Friday, it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon, too, which is all the more reason to go for it.
Such a generous discount has never been available on Amazon up to this point. In other words, the markdown of 41% brings the Motorola phone to its best price at the merchant. But that’s just how the Black Friday spirit goes, right?
We’ve found plenty of other incredible Black Friday phone deals to show you, so don’t miss out!
We agree the Moto G Play (2023) is by no means among the best budget smartphones out there. Then again, bargain hunters who don’t care much for superb performance and super smooth display may be OK with what this handset has to offer.
In a typical Moto G fashion, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh on deck, and expandable storage. This particular model also has a 16MP triple camera system and supports 10W charging speeds. What’s more, the phone features a solid design and an IP52 rating, making it somewhat able to withstand dust and accidental splashes.
While nothing too impressive under the hood, this smartphone is still good enough for its price range, in our opinion. After all, it’s clear that Motorola had to make some compromises to achieve the MSRP of $169.99.
In addition, this bad boy runs on Android 12 out of the box. Motorola has committed to one major OS update and three years of bi-monthly security updates, which, given the price, sounds decent.
All things considered, the Moto G Play (2023) is an acceptable choice for individuals on a tight budget seeking a phone with long battery life, a good display, and a sturdy design. This Black Friday, it’s cheaper than ever on Amazon, too, which is all the more reason to go for it.
Things that are NOT allowed: