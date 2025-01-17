Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Sweet discount on Amazon puts the budget Moto G 5G (2024) directly onto your shortlist

Motorola Deals
A close-up of the Moto G 5G (2024).
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) may be discounted by 48% and selling for under $210 right now, but if you want to spend even less than that on a new phone, the budget Moto G 5G (2024) is also on sale. Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on this bad boy, lowering it to under the $150 mark.

Moto G 5G (2024): Save 24% on Amazon!

Amazon is offering a lovely 24% discount on the affordable Moto G 5G (2024), allowing you to snag one for just under $150. You'll save $50 and score a phone with smooth performance and great battery life at an even cheaper price. Act fast and snag one while the offer lasts!
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Moto G 5G (2024): Save up to $70 with trade-in at Motorola!

Alternatively, you can grab your new Moto G 5G (2024) on Motorola.com, where the phone is available at the same $50 discount. In addition, you can save an extra $20 with a trade-in.
$70 off (35%) Trade-in
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola


Now, the Moto G 5G (2024) is a budget phone, so it's not going to blow you away. That said, its entry-level Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and 4GB of RAM still deliver solid performance. In fact, we were surprised by how well it handled running apps simultaneously without any hiccups during our review. So, don't underestimate this little fella.

For our friend here to fit into the budget segment, Motorola had to make some sacrifices in the camera department. This is why the camera performance is just decent. However, to be fair, the 50 MP snapper on board takes good-looking pictures when there's plenty of light.

What's more, the 5,000 mAh battery on board packs enough juice to get you through the whole day without top-ups. The phone lasted us anywhere from 8 to 24 hours, depending on how hard we pushed it during our review. So, we're quite pleased with its battery life.

All in all, the Moto G 5G (2024) isn't among the best phones on the market and probably isn't on the top of your shortlist, but it performs quite well, actually. It offers smooth performance, great battery life, and the ability to capture pretty decent photos. All that at an extremely cheap price. Therefore, if you're in the market for an ultra-affordable phone, be sure to grab this one while it's still on sale!
