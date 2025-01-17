Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

At 48% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) becomes the best choice for budget-conscious shoppers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on a white background.
While it's nice to walk around with a high-end and expensive phone like a Galaxy S24 Ultra or OnePlus 13 in your pocket, sometimes you can't shell out that much cash for a new smartphone. Sometimes you just have to go for an ultra-cheap handset. If you're in that place right now and looking for a capable phone at a budget price, then we suggest you go for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) while it's still heavily discounted on Amazon.

Right now, this affordable device is on sale at a whopping 48% discount, allowing you to save $190. Thanks to this markdown, you can snag a unit for just under $210, which is a bargain price. Not to mention, this is the lowest point we've ever seen for this handsome fella.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $190 on Amazon!

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is discounted by $190 on Amazon and can be yours for just under $210. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this bad boy. The phone offers solid performance, has good battery life, and is a steal right now. So, act fast and save while you can!
$190 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon


While on the budget side, our friend here is no slouch. Boasting a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it offers solid performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks without any issues. What's more, it takes pretty decent photos with its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP snapper for selfies and can record videos in 4K at 30 fps. And with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, it can get you through the day without top-ups.

The only downside of this phone is Motorola's poor update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but this will be its final major OS update. On the positive side, the phone is still eligible for almost a year and a half of security patches.

So, if you're in the market for a new ultra-cheap phone with good performance and don't demand running the latest version of Android, act fast and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a steal today!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon

Latest News

iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
iOS users of YouTube Music get a new way to explore artists' vibes
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Google Home major update adds support for smoke alerts, Matter smart locks
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
Score the pristine Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a generous discount at Walmart
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
This Sony Bluetooth speaker is unbelievably cheap with Walmart's clearance sale
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Apple, Google, and Oracle must follow the law and ban TikTok no matter what Biden, Trump say
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
Huawei Pocket 3 foldable tipped to arrive in Q1 2025, two versions to be launched
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless