At 48% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) becomes the best choice for budget-conscious shoppers
While it's nice to walk around with a high-end and expensive phone like a Galaxy S24 Ultra or OnePlus 13 in your pocket, sometimes you can't shell out that much cash for a new smartphone. Sometimes you just have to go for an ultra-cheap handset. If you're in that place right now and looking for a capable phone at a budget price, then we suggest you go for the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) while it's still heavily discounted on Amazon.
While on the budget side, our friend here is no slouch. Boasting a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, complemented by 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it offers solid performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks without any issues. What's more, it takes pretty decent photos with its 50 MP main camera and 16 MP snapper for selfies and can record videos in 4K at 30 fps. And with a hefty 5,000mAh battery, it can get you through the day without top-ups.
So, if you're in the market for a new ultra-cheap phone with good performance and don't demand running the latest version of Android, act fast and score a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a steal today!
Right now, this affordable device is on sale at a whopping 48% discount, allowing you to save $190. Thanks to this markdown, you can snag a unit for just under $210, which is a bargain price. Not to mention, this is the lowest point we've ever seen for this handsome fella.
The only downside of this phone is Motorola's poor update policy. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but this will be its final major OS update. On the positive side, the phone is still eligible for almost a year and a half of security patches.
