You can still get the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 at a lovely discount on Amazon

If you are in the market for a budget phone and don't need a lot of firepower, feel free to snag the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 at Amazon, where this bad boy is still enjoying the lovely 32% discount we told you about a few weeks back.

That's right, you can still save $80 on this already pocket-friendly smartphone if you snatch one through this deal while it's still available. However, we suggest you act fast though, as this deal has been available for a while and may expire soon.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): Now $80 OFF on Amazon!

The Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) is still on sale for $80 off its price on Amazon. This bad boy may not be a mobile powerhouse, but it still offers decent performance, nice battery life, and is now an even bigger value for your cash!
$80 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


Being an affordable phone, the Moto G 5G 2023 is perfect for someone on a budget or for a second handset. It's also a great choice for a kid or an elderly relative. And while not a mobile powerhouse, the modest Snapdragon 480+ silicon and 4GB of RAM on deck provide the Moto G 5G 2023 with enough firepower to handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming without problems. However, attempting to multitask or run demanding apps will undeniably lead to stutters.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 packs a 48MP main snapper and an 8MP shooter for selfies. The cameras can take good-looking photos when there's plenty of light around. When the lighting is not ample, the photos don't look that good, which is to be expected given the budget price tag of the phone. As for video capturing, both cameras can record videos at up to 1080p at 30fps.

However, the Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 is a superstar in one particular department, and that is battery life. Its 5,000 mAh battery on board gives it up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Most phones can get you through the day without top-ups, but they need to be charged overnight.

The Motorola Moto G 5G 2023 may not pack a lot of horsepower, but it does the job. Also, the phone is now even more tempting thanks to that sweet discount on Amazon. So, if you are in the market for a budget phone, we suggest you snag this one while it's still up for grabs at a reduced price.

