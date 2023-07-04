Motorola's budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger is now even more affordable on Amazon





Packed with the reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G 5G (2022) offers pretty decent performance. While it may not be a mobile powerhouse, the phone is more than capable of running daily tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. You can play light games on it as well, but be ready for some stutters here and there.



The Moto G 5G (2022) comes with a modest 6.5-inch display with a 1600 x 720-pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. And yeah, the display is definitely not the best out there, but it's not that bad either, especially given the budget price tag. Furthermore, its higher refresh rate should make the smartphone feel snappier.



In terms of cameras, the Moto G 5G (2022) comes with a 50 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper. Both cameras can shoot videos in 1080p at 30fps. True, the video and picture quality may not match that of the iPhone 14, but don't forget that the Moto G 5G costs only a fraction of the iPhone 14, and the picture quality is perfectly normal for a phone in the budget segment.



However, there is one area where the Moto G 5G (2022) excels even Apple's latest iPhone: battery life. The phone packs a huge 5000 mAh battery, which gives it pretty nice two-day battery life — with regular usage, of course.



It's the 4th of July, and we are witnessing some amazing 4th of July deals at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon once again. So if you are in the market for a new budget-friendly smartphone, today is definitely the day to get one.For example, Amazon currently has an incredible deal on the 256GB version of the budget-friendly mid-ranger, the Moto G 5G (2022), letting you save $170 on this nice smartphone.