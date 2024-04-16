The wonderful Moto Buds+ and Moto Buds are official: get ready to jam!

Let's take a closer look!



Moto Buds+: Dual drivers, Dolby Atmos, Bose collaboration

So, here's all you need to know:

Moto Buds: Even longer playtime, less than half the price!

We're no longer on edge now that Motorola's "Edge Family" for 2024 is official – alongside the flagship phones, there's also the Moto Buds and the Moto Buds+!Motorola presents them as a perfect blend of clarity, intensity, style, and innovation. Boasting Hi-Res Audio and advanced noise control and multiple-mic systems, both pairs come in a water-repellent design that protects against accidental spills, splashes, or light rain.Overall, I'm impressed with the quality of TWS earbuds (even cheaper ones) from recent years, as long as they come from a reputable brand. The new Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ are not an exception in that regard, and they will serve you faithfully.These two pairs are different from each other, so it's important to know the differences before you draw your wallet.The Moto Buds+ are co-developed with the legends in hi-fi Bose, and this means you can set your expectations high.The pair packs the obligatory Dynamic ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) capabilities, plus there are dual dynamic drivers for clear vocals and deep bass. If you detest lossy audio files (like MP3) and you're into the wonderful lossless world of FLAC files (and such), there's Hi-Res Audio support.I cannothighlight that the case of the Moto Buds+ issmall and lightweight, which is great!Also, there's the Moto Buds app – after you get it, you'll be able to control your moto buds+ and further enhance and customize the whole experience.For example, within the app, users can adjust the Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation settings to choose different levels of noise control. They can also enable Active Adaptive Mode, which automatically adjusts noise cancellation based on ambient noises. For situations where users need awareness of their surroundings, Transparency Mode captures external sounds, ensuring they stay connected to their environment while wearing the earbuds.As far as price and availability goes, you can expect the Moto Buds+ to hit the US market at $129 ($179 in Canada), and a price of €149 in European markets.The colors to select from are Forest Grey and Beach Sand.Okay, enter the Moto Buds. That's the "non-Plus" variant. These TWS buds are significantly cheaper at €59, but it seems that they won't come to the USA.But they will surprise you with an even longer playtime!The balanced Moto Buds are equipped with a powerful 12.4 mm dynamic driver. They support Hi-Res Audio, so you'll get a bang for the buck!Despite being cheaper, they too offer similar features including Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Mode, and Transparency Mode through the Moto Buds app. CrystalTalk AI is available as well (it's for enhancing the voice transmission in not-so-perfect environments).This pair delivers up to 9 hours of playtime on a single charge with fast charging capability, providing 2 hours of listening in just 10 minutes. That's nothing short of impressive!The new moto buds will be available in four different color options: Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, Coral Peach and Kiwi Green.