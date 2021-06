According to the researchers from Finbold, the top-grossing game there, now that Fortnite is out of the picture , is... surprise, surprise... Roblox.





The "third-person Minecraft" has taken the App Store by storm, and nets $3 million in revenue each day for its developers. The next three each earn more than a million every day, but the ones below are doing great too, thank you very much.





Some of the rest of the top 10 gang will surprise you, as they say on scammy website ads, yet we bet you never knew how Homescapes could be averaging $329,314 per day now, did you?

Top 10 iPhone game earners in the US















While we are waiting with bated breath for iOS 15 to make a cameo at Apple's WWDC21 event , a new report shines a light over the top grossing iPhone games at Apple's other software pride and joy - the App Store.