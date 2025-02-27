GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Most iPhone 16e buyers will not miss this one thing, according to Apple

MagSafe's absence has arguably been the most discussed missing feature of the iPhone 16e. However, the question remains: how crucial is this feature for the phone's intended users? According to information shared by an Apple representative with tech blogger John Gruber, the answer appears to be "not very."

The representative indicated that a significant portion of the 16e's potential buyers primarily rely on traditional cable charging. This suggests that wireless charging, and specifically MagSafe, is not a high priority for this demographic.

The discussion highlighted that the iPhone16e's 7.5W Qi charging speed, which is slower than the MagSafe options found in higher-end iPhones, is not a major concern. Newer, more expensive iPhones utilize MagSafe to charge at speeds up to 15W, and sometimes even 25W. This faster charging method can significantly reduce the time needed to power up a device. However, according to the comments made by the rep, for the 16e’s target demographic, quick wireless charging is less important than other features or cost considerations.

Pre-order the iPhone 16e at Apple for up to $630 off

$599
The latest budget-friendly iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, is here! You can pre-order a unit at the Apple Store for up to $630 off with eligible device trade-ins. Open sales begin on February 28. Carrier promotions are also available at the Apple Store.
Pre-order at Apple

Gruber noted that for him, it wasn’t necessarily the speed of the wireless charging that was missed, but the convenience of the MagSafe magnetic connection. The "snapping into place" feature that MagSafe provides is a user-friendly detail that many find convenient. This, I assume, is probably the case with most Apple iPhone users as well — as it is for me. User experience can be impacted by design choices, even if the core technology remains functional.



While we cannot confirm, it stands to reason that Apple's understanding of its customer base is likely based on market research and sales data. This data helps them tailor products to meet the specific needs and preferences of different consumer groups. The iPhone 16e’s targeted audience is likely composed of individuals who may not follow tech news closely, and who prioritize simplicity and reliability over cutting-edge features. This perspective could justify why certain features, like faster wireless charging, might be less emphasized in more affordable models.

However, for the rest of the folks who do value such features, the iPhone 16e might not fully meet your expectations. However, if you primarily use cable charging and are looking for a more budget-friendly option, it could be a suitable choice.
