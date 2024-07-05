iPhone users with Google Maps are beginning to see this important real-time feature on the app

Using mapping and navigation apps like Apple Maps, Google Maps, and Waze are great reasons to buy a smartphone. Those of you old enough to remember writing down directions or using a map to get from point "A" to point "B" safely are probably still amazed at how we can type in our destination in one of the aforementioned trio of apps and quickly have a route to follow on our phone screens.





It feels like magic and even more so when a route change is forced on the driver due to roadwork, police action, a surprising change in the weather, or a traffic problem. Perhaps the most amazing thing is that Google Maps has been providing mobile phone owners with free turn-by-turn directions ever since the Motorola DROID became the first phone released with Android 2.0 in November 2009.

















In some states, a driver won't have the legal right to view his speed as it appears on Google Maps as holding a smartphone while behind the wheel in these jurisdictions is against the law. If you're not driving in such a state, Waze will show you how fast you're going and can even alert you when you're speeding. Open the Waze app and tap the three-line hamburger menu in the upper left corner of the screen.





Tap on Settings > Speedometer and toggle the settings the way you want them. You can have your speed appear on the map, show the current speed limit when you're driving faster than the limit, show it all the time, or never show it. You can also arrange to hear an alert when you're driving at the speed limit, or driving 5 MPH, 10 MPH, 15 MPH, or 20 MPH above the limit, or if you're 5%, 10%, 15%, or 20% above the limit.



