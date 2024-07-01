Wear OS-powered TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro gets a new color variant in the US
TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro in Slate | Image credit: TicWatchSometimes a new product needs a slight boost to make it more appealing to customers. That’s why many handset and smartwatch makers release color variants of the same product months after it was launched on the market.
It’s a win-win situation where customers get more options if they’re in the market for such a product, while the company selling it gets to breathe new life into a product that didn’t receive enough attention.
That said, TicWatch is following the same marketing formula by launching a new color variant for its Wear OS-powered TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro. The new Slate color option is aimed at “those who prefer to accessorize with a pop of color.”
TicWatch believes that the “new colorway enhances the watch’s aesthetic, making it a stylish accessory for a variety of summer activities.” Regardless of the reasoning behind the launch of a new color variant for the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro, this feels like a great decision considering that the smartwatch was only available in Obsidian Black at launch.
Obviously, there are no differences between the new Slate color variant and the Obsidian Black one. Customers who pay the $350 retail price will get the same product either way, just in a different color.
If you’re interested in acquiring one, the TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro is now available in the United States from Mobvoi’s website and Amazon. It’s worth noting that buying the TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro via Mobvoi’s website will get customers some extra offers, including big discounts on the company’s older smartwatches like the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch E3, and and TicWatch GTH Pro.
The TicWatch 5 Pro Enduro is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset. The wearable device packs 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and a 1.43-inch Sapphire Crystal OLED display.
