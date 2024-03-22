Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple really wants people to subscribe to the MLS Season Pass, so it’s trying to attract new customers by offering various deals. For instance, Apple had all MLS matches from last weekend available for free to everyone regardless of whether or not they pay for MSL Season Pass.

Today, Apple is back with yet another interesting deal for those who’d like to try out the MLS Season Pass for a longer time without having to pay anything. The marketing campaign involves Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi and offers first time MLS Season Pass subscribers a one-month free trial.

If you’re interested in this deal, you have until April 5 to redeem the free month of MLS Season Pass offered by the soccer player in partnership with Apple. You’ll have to visit Lionel Messi’s Instagram page to access the promotion and sign up for a subscription using the link in the bio.

Of course, you can cancel your subscription before the free month of MLS Season Pass runs out, if you don’t want to pay the $14.99 monthly fee. Or you can opt to pay $99 and remain subscribed for a whole season.

Even better, if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’ll only have to pay $12.99 per month or $79 for the season. Not to mention that your subscription can be shared with up to six people via the Apple Family Sharing service.

