It's a Messi: Apple offers a one month free trial of MLS Season Pass to the wrong iPhone/iPad users

It's a tale as old as time. In an attempt to increase the popularity of soccer in the U.S., a huge superstar has tons of cash thrown at him to sign with a U.S. team that plays in the latest version of a professional North American soccer league. The ploy nearly worked the first time back in 1975 when the New York Cosmos imported the one man associated with soccer at the time who was bigger than the sport itself: Pele.





Within a few years, the Cosmos were attracting over 77,000 fans to Giants Stadium and it looked like soccer might become a popular spectator sport in the U.S. But outside the Big Apple, attendance was nothing to write home about. For example, this writer would watch the Fort Lauderdale Strikers play to tepid crowds of 13,000. The Cosmos did win a title, but it wasn't enough to keep the league going. A new league, MLS (Major League Soccer) started play in 1996.

International superstar David Beckham (as in "Bend it like Beckham") bought the Inter Miami team in 2018 and last year he brought mega superstar Lionel Messi to the franchise. Interest in the sport picked up again in the U.S. and at least one American was extremely happy about this. You might have heard of this guy who goes by the name of Tim Cook









Apple's CEO was excited because Apple has the exclusive streaming rights for Major League Soccer which will run you $14.99 per month or $99 for the entire season. If you're an Apple TV+ subscriber, the rates are $12.99 per month and $79.99 for the season. Some former Season Pass subscribers are being targeted by Apple with a special offer that will give them one free month of MLS Season Pass. I'm wondering whether Apple isn't aiming this offer at the wrong people. Why not let those who haven't experienced MLS Season Pass get a free month to see if it is something they would want to subscribe to for an entire season?





