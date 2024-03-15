Up Next:
All MLS matches are free this weekend on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The regular season of this year’s Major League Soccer (MLS) started on February 21, but if you don’t have Apple’s MLS Season Pass and you’re a soccer fan, you’re in luck.
For a very limited time, all MLS matches will be available to watch for free on Apple TV, regardless of whether or not you pay for an MLS Season Pass subscription.
Unfortunately, this offer is only available this coming weekend, so on March 16 and 17, soccer fans can catch all 14 live matches across the league for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish.
To watch free matches and subscribe to MLS Season Pass, you’ll need an Apple ID and one of the following devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD.
Since the MLS Season Pass is also available through the Apple TV app, you can watch matches on many smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and even game consoles.
Not to mention that if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you’ll be able to watch games alongside other apps in their physical space, and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.
Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 per year, but Apple TV+ subscribers can get it for just $12.99 per month or $79 per year. Each matchweek, Apple TV offers some games for free for those who don’t have a MLS Season Pass, but not all of them are free to watch.
