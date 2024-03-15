Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

All MLS matches are free this weekend on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Apple Wireless service
@cosminvasile
All MLS matches are free this weekend on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The regular season of this year’s Major League Soccer (MLS) started on February 21, but if you don’t have Apple’s MLS Season Pass and you’re a soccer fan, you’re in luck.

For a very limited time, all MLS matches will be available to watch for free on Apple TV, regardless of whether or not you pay for an MLS Season Pass subscription.

Not to mention that if you have an Apple Vision Pro, you’ll be able to watch games alongside other apps in their physical space, and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.

Unfortunately, this offer is only available this coming weekend, so on March 16 and 17, soccer fans can catch all 14 live matches across the league for free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish.

Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 per year, but Apple TV+ subscribers can get it for just $12.99 per month or $79 per year. Each matchweek, Apple TV offers some games for free for those who don’t have a MLS Season Pass, but not all of them are free to watch.

To watch free matches and subscribe to MLS Season Pass, you’ll need an Apple ID and one of the following devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD.

Since the MLS Season Pass is also available through the Apple TV app, you can watch matches on many smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and even game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
iPhone 16 Pro design sketches highlight changes Apple is reportedly planning to make
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Shark Tank investor says he would buy TikTok to prevent the platform from getting banned in the U.S.
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter
Samsung expected to be replaced as top foldable phone manufacturer during first quarter

Latest News

Fortnite's Epic complains that Apple still toys around with its commission
Fortnite's Epic complains that Apple still toys around with its commission
Another one bites the dust: Google axes its Pinterest-like app
Another one bites the dust: Google axes its Pinterest-like app
Motorola Edge family expands? Edge 50 Fusion specs leaked
Motorola Edge family expands? Edge 50 Fusion specs leaked
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro can be yours without breaking the bank after a sweet $150 discount
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro can be yours without breaking the bank after a sweet $150 discount
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate to debut BOE's new double-layer OLED screen with “600% longer life”
The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be “30% faster, 50% more efficient”
The Galaxy Watch 7 chip claimed to be “30% faster, 50% more efficient”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless