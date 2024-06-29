Android expert Mishaal Rahman: I'm an Android fanboy, but I'm perfectly willing to criticize Google

Here's the second part of our conversation with Android expert Mishaal Rahman.





In the first part of the interview , he discussed his workday routine, what inspires him, what's the future of foldables, and much more.





Mishaal Rahman is a well-known Android expert with frequent citations by PhoneArena and other major tech publications. Since 2015, he has become an authority on Android, quickly advancing to Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers and now freelancing for prominent tech publications. His work is often referenced by Google and other device manufacturers.





Have any companies ever approached you to ask you to stop posting or to take down specific posts? If so, how did you handle it?

If you could change one thing about the mobile tech industry, what would it be and why?





What aspect of the mobile tech market excites you the most right now?





What’s your favorite piece of early information that you’ve ever shared, and why is it significant to you?

Do you have a favorite brand or model of mobile device, and why?





What trends do you see emerging in the mobile tech market in the next few years?





What’s next for you in your journey? Are there any upcoming projects or changes in how you operate? Or should we just expect more of the same: top insights and important early findings?



"I feel like I'm finally hitting my stride as an independent content creator, becoming more and more active in publishing articles, podcasting, etc. I'm also finally getting back into reviewing devices. I think you can just expect a much higher volume of content from me in the near future. If you'd like to support me on this journey, please do consider subscribing to me on my Patreon ! Thanks!"





