T-Mobile's Mint adds free roaming in Canada to its low 5G plan prices

Roam like a Canadian, but without the Canada-sized bill





Unlimited talk, text and 3GB of high-speed data per month is now included on all its plans for customers traveling in Canada," whereas even the cheapest Mint Mobile plan of $15/month now offers 5GB of data per month.





That's how it usually goes with roaming deals, though, so T-Mobile is not an exception, plus free calling to Mexico, Canada and the UK already comes baked into all Mint plans. As usual, in the US all Mint Mobile subscribers are using T-Mobile’s 5G network which has the most extensive coverage.





In Canada, the carrier that Mint's customers will be hooked to depends on T-Mobile 's roaming agreements in that particular area. In general, this seems to be the most affordable offer for sharing customers that carriers were able to sign. 5G network in the United States.





Aron North, Chief Marketing Officer of Mint Mobile, July '24

After acquiring Mint Mobiles's parent company Ka’ena Corporation, T-Mobile made a pledge to gradually offer Mint Mobile subscribers the perks and conditions that it offers its customers at the time, and it is gradually delivering on that promise indeed. After acquiring Mint Mobiles's parent company Ka’ena Corporation,made a pledge to gradually offer Mint Mobile subscribers the perks and conditions that it offers its customers at the time, and it is gradually delivering on that promise indeed.





How free Canada roaming works on Mint Mobile



"Whether it’s hiking in Banff or eating poutine in Montréal, Mint Mobile has customers covered for all their Canadian adventures," waxes poetic T-Mobile . Mint's subscribers don't have to do anything in order to travel to Canada without pesky roaming charges but cross the border.





They will get a text message that the Canada roaming has kicked in, informing them that there will be no fees or overages, as long as they stay within the allotted 3GB data amount. If you are wondering when will the free Canada roaming service start on your Mint Mobile plan, it will be added as soon as this month, on the date that your monthly data is usually reset.