Microsoft to add touch controls to its Xbox app for iOS and Android
Microsoft plans to make it easier to remotely control an Xbox console or play games on phone and tablets by adding touch controls to its Xbox mobile apps. This means that users will no longer need Bluetooth controllers attached to their phones while using the Xbox mobile apps.
According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, Microsoft has already started testing the new touch controls, which seem to be similar to those on the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service.
Even so, the report claims that the implementation of the touch controls by Microsoft is “surprisingly good,” which makes these a great alternative for those who already own a Bluetooth controller but want more convenience.
Although using a Bluetooth controller with the Xbox mobile app offers a far better experience, there are many users who don’t own one, so adding touch controls provides them with a feature that they would otherwise not be able to use.
There’s no ETA at the moment, but touch controls will eventually be available for all users of Microsoft’s Xbox mobile apps. It’s important to add that the touch controls will work with nearly all games available on the platform, which feels like a great achievement.
