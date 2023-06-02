Get the pricey Surface Pro X workhorse tablet at its lowest price ever on Amazon; take advantage of this phenomenal deal now

As a proper Microsoft Surface, the Surface Pro X was made to be your workhorse tablet. This version of the Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft's SQ 1 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.However, since the Surface Pro X was released back in 2019, it's basically over the hill now. That said, it should still offer plenty of power for day-to-day stuff like writing documents, making presentations, entering info into data sheets, etc. Also, it sports a huge 13-inch screen with 2880x1920p resolution, which should make working on the tablet easier and watching videos more pleasant — since the Surface Pro X can also function as a tablet for watching videos, movies, and TV shows.

The Surface Pro X can even replace your laptop. Just buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, attach it to your Surface Pro X, and you will have a completely functional 2-in-1 device. Also, the Surface Pro X comes with built-in LTE, which means you will have internet wherever you are — if you want to pay your carrier an additional data plan, that is. As for the battery life, the Surface Pro X can last up to 15 hours before the need to plug it in to charge.So, what are you waiting for? Tap on that deal button above and fancy yourself a nice, expensive tablet at a budget-friendly price!