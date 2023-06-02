Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Get the pricey Surface Pro X workhorse tablet at its lowest price ever on Amazon; take advantage of this phenomenal deal now

Microsoft Tablets Deals
2
The amazing Surface Pro X workhorse tablet is at its lowest price ever on Amazon
The 2022 iPad Pro and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra are among the best tablets you can buy right now, but their prices are far from budget friendly. Also, although great devices, iPads, and Galaxy Tabs — and all Android-powered tablets, for that matter — can sometimes feel like bigger smartphones. That is because Android is made to power mobile devices, and iPadOS is a modified version of iOS, which as we all know, powers Apple's iPhones.

However, there is another type of tablets out there: tablets that are more like shrunken-down PCs rather than bigger smartphones. And if you are in the market for one, then today is your lucky day.

Currently, Amazon has a jaw-dropping deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro X, offering this bad boy at an enormous 56% discount, rendering this expensive tablet into a budget-friendly device. This means you will save a whopping $620 through this incredible deal.

As a proper Microsoft Surface, the Surface Pro X was made to be your workhorse tablet. This version of the Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft's SQ 1 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

However, since the Surface Pro X was released back in 2019, it's basically over the hill now. That said, it should still offer plenty of power for day-to-day stuff like writing documents, making presentations, entering info into data sheets, etc. Also, it sports a huge 13-inch screen with 2880x1920p resolution, which should make working on the tablet easier and watching videos more pleasant — since the Surface Pro X can also function as a tablet for watching videos, movies, and TV shows.

The Surface Pro X can even replace your laptop. Just buy a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, attach it to your Surface Pro X, and you will have a completely functional 2-in-1 device. Also, the Surface Pro X comes with built-in LTE, which means you will have internet wherever you are — if you want to pay your carrier an additional data plan, that is. As for the battery life, the Surface Pro X can last up to 15 hours before the need to plug it in to charge.

So, what are you waiting for? Tap on that deal button above and fancy yourself a nice, expensive tablet at a budget-friendly price!

