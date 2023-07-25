These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
When it comes to the best Windows tablets, few are as versatile and as powerful as the Microsoft Surface Pro series. They’re compact, easy to use, and incredibly flexible. Currently, two Surface Pro tablets see a massive discount at Amazon. We’re talking about the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Surface Pro 7+, which see a tempting $250+ price cut, making it easier than ever to get a Microsoft tablet at a bargain price.
The Microsoft tablet should deliver seamless on-screen writing (if you purchase the S Pen) and elevated gaming performance for you to enjoy. It’s quite powerful, too, running on 12th Gen Intel Core processors. With a battery that lasts as much as 15.5 hours, according to Microsoft, the tablet should be able to keep up with your pace.
You can snatch the Surface Pro 9 with a $269 discount. The tablet is normally priced at about $1,099.99, making this offer very irresistible. As for the older-gen Surface Pro 7+, Amazon cut its price tag by an impressive 35% ($359.) We haven’t seen such a massive discount for this Windows tablet in over two months, so we recommend you pull the trigger and get it at this tempting price while you still can.
Released in 2022, the Surface Pro 9 is an advanced laptop-to-tablet device by Microsoft. With its 13-inch display, the item should be compact yet convenient even for demanding work-related tasks. The screen boasts Pixel Sense technology and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.
Also, if using this Windows device as a tablet exclusively isn’t enough, consider buying the accessories. The S Pen and the Keyboard can turn the Surface Pro 9 into a fully functional laptop or sketching device.
Albeit launched a couple of years ago, the Surface Pro 7+ is still a very desirable gadget. The device runs on Windows 11 and sports a 12.3-inch Pixel Sense display with a 2736x1824 resolution. It has a big 15-hour battery life and an included keyboard in the box. Microsoft also packed it with various ports, including the all-but-forgotten 3.5mm headphone jack.
Whichever of the two Microsoft tablets you decide to add to your tech collection, know that both should provide incredible value for money. Don't wait up and snatch yours at a bargain price.
