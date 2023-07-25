These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big

Get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and save $359 on Amazon If you're seeking a high-quality Microsoft Surface Pro tablet that won't break the bank, consider this one. The Surface Pro 7+ packs 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM. It even comes with a keyboard included in the box! Get it today and save big! $359 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Treat yourself to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and save 24% on Amazon Arriving with a tempting $269 off its hefty price tag, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a solid laptop-to-tablet device to consider. Amazon now sells the device with an Intel Evo i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage with a 24% discount. The offer only applies to the tablet in Platinum. Get it today and enjoy your savings. $269 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Also, if using this Windows device as a tablet exclusively isn’t enough, consider buying the accessories. The S Pen and the Keyboard can turn the Surface Pro 9 into a fully functional laptop or sketching device.



Albeit launched a couple of years ago, the Surface Pro 7+ is still a very desirable gadget. The device runs on Windows 11 and sports a 12.3-inch Pixel Sense display with a 2736x1824 resolution. It has a big 15-hour battery life and an included keyboard in the box. Microsoft also packed it with various ports, including the all-but-forgotten 3.5mm headphone jack.







Whichever of the two Microsoft tablets you decide to add to your tech collection, know that both should provide incredible value for money. Don't wait up and snatch yours at a bargain price.