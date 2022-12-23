Microsoft has a bunch of different Surface Pro 9 variants on sale at unrivaled $300 discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're a hardcore Windows fan looking for the most powerful tablet to fit your end-of-the-year budget, you're faced with a pretty difficult choice right now. Namely, you can opt for the 2021-released Surface Pro 8 in an Intel Core i7 configuration sold by Amazon for $1,000 instead of its list price of $1,600 or go directly to Microsoft's US e-store and pick a newer Pro 9 beast at up to a $300 discount.
The Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 are not very different from an external appearance standpoint, sharing the exact same 13-inch PixelSense Flow screen with razor-thin bezels and extremely similar overall measurement and weight numbers, but of course, this year's high-end tablet packs newer and faster processors.
Predictably enough, the deepest price cuts are not available on the most affordable variants, but if you hurry, you can get an Intel Core i5-powered model with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB solid-state storage for just $1,099.99 instead of $1,399.99.
That's almost as "cheap" as an entry-level Surface Pro 9 configuration, and it's probably needless to say that you'll be a lot more pleased with the raw speed, productivity, and multitasking skills of this bad boy than what Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) can offer at a comparable price.
If you need a little extra internal storage space and don't mind coughing up a grand total of $1,599.99, both the Wi-Fi-only and 5G-capable versions of the Surface Pro 9 with a 512GB SSD and 16GB memory count are also marked down by a hefty 300 bucks from regular prices of $1,899.99.
Last but not necessarily least in terms of unprecedented and unrivaled Microsoft Store deals, the versatile Pro 9 giant can be yours for $1,899.99 and $2,299.99 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processing power inside, a gargantuan 1TB SSD, and 16 and 32GB RAM respectively after the same aforementioned $300 discount.
You will definitely have to hurry if you want to save more money than ever on a select Surface Pro 9 model... and if you wouldn't rather purchase the older and only slightly humbler Pro 8 at even lower prices and higher discounts.
