Microsoft has a bunch of different Surface Pro 9 variants on sale at unrivaled $300 discounts

If you're a hardcore Windows fan looking for the most powerful tablet to fit your end-of-the-year budget, you're faced with a pretty difficult choice right now. Namely, you can opt for the 2021-released Surface Pro 8 in an Intel Core i7 configuration sold by Amazon for $1,000 instead of its list price of $1,600 or go directly to Microsoft's US e-store and pick a newer Pro 9 beast at up to a $300 discount.

The Surface Pro 9 and Pro 8 are not very different from an external appearance standpoint, sharing the exact same 13-inch PixelSense Flow screen with razor-thin bezels and extremely similar overall measurement and weight numbers, but of course, this year's high-end tablet packs newer and faster processors.

Surface Pro 9

12th Gen Intel Core i5, Wi-Fi Only, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Multiple Colors
$300 off (21%)
$1099 99
$1399 99
Buy at Microsoft

Predictably enough, the deepest price cuts are not available on the most affordable variants, but if you hurry, you can get an Intel Core i5-powered model with a whopping 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB solid-state storage for just $1,099.99 instead of $1,399.99.

That's almost as "cheap" as an entry-level Surface Pro 9 configuration, and it's probably needless to say that you'll be a lot more pleased with the raw speed, productivity, and multitasking skills of this bad boy than what Apple's iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) can offer at a comparable price.

If you need a little extra internal storage space and don't mind coughing up a grand total of $1,599.99, both the Wi-Fi-only and 5G-capable versions of the Surface Pro 9 with a 512GB SSD and 16GB memory count are also marked down by a hefty 300 bucks from regular prices of $1,899.99.

Last but not necessarily least in terms of unprecedented and unrivaled Microsoft Store deals, the versatile Pro 9 giant can be yours for $1,899.99 and $2,299.99 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processing power inside, a gargantuan 1TB SSD, and 16 and 32GB RAM respectively after the same aforementioned $300 discount. 

You will definitely have to hurry if you want to save more money than ever on a select Surface Pro 9 model... and if you wouldn't rather purchase the older and only slightly humbler Pro 8 at even lower prices and higher discounts.
