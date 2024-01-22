Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $800 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Best Buy is now letting you save $540 on this incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is now letting you save $540 on this incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you didn’t have to be tied to a desk all day long? Of course it would, and what’s even more fascinating is that you don’t have to imagine being able to handle work-related tasks from virtually anywhere. How so? Just get yourself the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Right now, Best Buy is selling this mighty laptop-to-tablet device alongside its compatible keyboard at an impressive 35% discount!

For context, Best Buy offers the 16/256GB Windows tablet with an Intel Evo i5 processor. The device arrives with the Surface Pro Keyboard in Graphite for a total of just under $1,000. That may not sound super affordable, but it’s actually a top price for this epic bundle.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (256GB) with Keyboard: NOW $540 OFF!

If you're looking for a powerful laptop-to-tablet device powered by your beloved Windows and wouldn't mind getting a keyboard with your purchase, then this Best Buy deal is for you. The merchant is now selling the all-powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of built-in storage space and a Surface Pro Keyboard in Graphite at a whopping $540 off!
$540 off (35%)
$999 99
$1539 99
Buy at BestBuy

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (8/256GB): save 27% at Amazon

Alternatively, you can snag the almighty Surface Pro 9 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space (without a keyboard) at Amazon to save $301 in the process. This slate also features an Intel 12th Gen i5 processor for super-fast multitasking and powerful performance. Don't miss out on this incredible chance to save $301 on this top-notch Windows tablet and pull the trigger on this Amazon deal right away.
$301 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon


So, if you’ve always wanted the freedom being able to watch your favorite TV shows, read books, and handle super-demanding work stuff from anywhere, safely pick this multitasking beast. At that price, it should provide a true bang for your buck! As an additional note, keep in mind that you can also trade in an older device in good condition to claim extra savings.

Easily on par with many of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft slate is perfect for people who want extra power in a compact form. The 13-inch touchscreen boasts high refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which gives you rich and vivid colors. Add the powerful Intel Core i5 processor into the equation, and you get plenty of raw horsepower for demanding work-related apps.

Like most Microsoft tablets, this one also features the iconic kickstand, providing extra versatility for hands-free use. What’s more, whenever you need to take a work-related video call, the Surface Pro 9 uses a 1090p HD camera with autofocus, ensuring you’re always at the center of attention.

On the battery front, the Windows slate offers about 19 hours of use between charges. That should give you enough juice to last at least a full working day.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

The nice Motorola Edge 2023 mid-ranger is sweetly discounted on Amazon; snag it at a budget-friendly price now
The nice Motorola Edge 2023 mid-ranger is sweetly discounted on Amazon; snag it at a budget-friendly price now
Google's Pixel Watch 3 could come in two sizes this year to better compete with the Galaxy Watch 7
Google's Pixel Watch 3 could come in two sizes this year to better compete with the Galaxy Watch 7
OnePlus Buds 3 coming to the US on January 23
OnePlus Buds 3 coming to the US on January 23
Google Chat brings star messages to iOS and Android platforms
Google Chat brings star messages to iOS and Android platforms
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 engineering sample impresses running specific video game
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 engineering sample impresses running specific video game
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
Galaxy S24 Ultra and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 get humbled by Galaxy S24 Plus in new test
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless