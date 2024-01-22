Best Buy is now letting you save $540 on this incredible Microsoft Surface Pro 9 bundle
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if you didn’t have to be tied to a desk all day long? Of course it would, and what’s even more fascinating is that you don’t have to imagine being able to handle work-related tasks from virtually anywhere. How so? Just get yourself the powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Right now, Best Buy is selling this mighty laptop-to-tablet device alongside its compatible keyboard at an impressive 35% discount!
So, if you’ve always wanted the freedom being able to watch your favorite TV shows, read books, and handle super-demanding work stuff from anywhere, safely pick this multitasking beast. At that price, it should provide a true bang for your buck! As an additional note, keep in mind that you can also trade in an older device in good condition to claim extra savings.
Like most Microsoft tablets, this one also features the iconic kickstand, providing extra versatility for hands-free use. What’s more, whenever you need to take a work-related video call, the Surface Pro 9 uses a 1090p HD camera with autofocus, ensuring you’re always at the center of attention.
On the battery front, the Windows slate offers about 19 hours of use between charges. That should give you enough juice to last at least a full working day.
For context, Best Buy offers the 16/256GB Windows tablet with an Intel Evo i5 processor. The device arrives with the Surface Pro Keyboard in Graphite for a total of just under $1,000. That may not sound super affordable, but it’s actually a top price for this epic bundle.
Easily on par with many of the best tablets on the market, the Microsoft slate is perfect for people who want extra power in a compact form. The 13-inch touchscreen boasts high refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which gives you rich and vivid colors. Add the powerful Intel Core i5 processor into the equation, and you get plenty of raw horsepower for demanding work-related apps.
