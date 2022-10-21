Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before
Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.

If you hurry, you can slash a whopping 400 bucks off the 1,099.99 list price of an "outdated" Surface Pro 8 powerhouse with a speedy 128GB solid-state drive and respectable 8GB RAM count. This non-Evo Intel Core i5 configuration just so happens to be the humblest and cheapest Pro 8 model ever released for non-business use, and to our knowledge, $400 is the biggest discount ever offered by a major US retailer on this particular variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Platinum, Device Only
$400 off (36%)
$699 99
$1099 99
Buy at BestBuy

At $699.99 therefore, Microsoft's 2021-released iPad Pro rival is cheaper than ever before, currently undercutting, for instance, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which is sold at a significantly smaller discount by Best Buy.

Coated in a decidedly attractive Platinum color, the 13-inch Surface Pro 8 is of course not joined by a productivity-maximizing keyboard or creativity-encouraging stylus at this new all-time low price, although it does include a built-in kickstand (duh) that will help you get some work done or watch your favorite show on the move in both comfort and style.

The 13-inch PixelSense display, mind you, is just as advanced, sharp, and smooth as the one on the hot new Pro 9, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and rocking razor-thin bezels to deliver a highly immersive content viewing experience.

The quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip inside this deeply discounted giant is also by no means a pushover, giving both Qualcomm and Apple's latest powerhouses a run for their money in terms of raw speed and arguably making the Windows 11-based Surface Pro 8 one of the overall best tablets to get for Christmas... if you hurry.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung teams up with Maison Margiela in preparation for a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Android Subsystem on Windows 11 gets a limited, but stable release
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
Google rolls out new search features to Gmail and Chat
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
YouTube just increased the price of its Family plan
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

Popular stories

Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Early Black Friday 'doorbuster' deal makes the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) too cheap to look away
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Amazfit launches the Falcon smartwatch, a watch designed to break limits
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
Another leak corroborates existence of Pixel Ultra but says it'll have a 1-inch sensor
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera Comparison
Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Camera Comparison
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless