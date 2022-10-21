Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before





If you hurry, you can slash a whopping 400 bucks off the 1,099.99 list price of an "outdated" Surface Pro 8 powerhouse with a speedy 128GB solid-state drive and respectable 8GB RAM count. This non-Evo Intel Core i5 configuration just so happens to be the humblest and cheapest Pro 8 model ever released for non-business use, and to our knowledge, $400 is the biggest discount ever offered by a major US retailer on this particular variant.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Platinum, Device Only $400 off (36%) $699 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





At $699.99 therefore, Microsoft's 2021-released iPad Pro rival is cheaper than ever before, currently undercutting, for instance, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus , which is sold at a significantly smaller discount by Best Buy.





Coated in a decidedly attractive Platinum color, the 13-inch Surface Pro 8 is of course not joined by a productivity-maximizing keyboard or creativity-encouraging stylus at this new all-time low price, although it does include a built-in kickstand (duh) that will help you get some work done or watch your favorite show on the move in both comfort and style.





The 13-inch PixelSense display, mind you, is just as advanced, sharp, and smooth as the one on the hot new Pro 9, supporting 120Hz refresh rate technology and rocking razor-thin bezels to deliver a highly immersive content viewing experience.





The quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chip inside this deeply discounted giant is also by no means a pushover, giving both Qualcomm and Apple's latest powerhouses a run for their money in terms of raw speed and arguably making the Windows 11-based Surface Pro 8 one of the overall best tablets to get for Christmas... if you hurry.