Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models

Microsoft will soon be unveiling the eighth iteration of its Surface Pro tablet and in the U.S., Europe, and some other markets, the device will come with three models that feature LTE connectivity. These units will be powered by the Core i5 processor. The device is expected to be unveiled sometime this month and the Surface Pro 8 will reportedly look very similar to last year's Surface Pro 7 model with the same size 12.3-inch display.





The Surface Pro 8 will reportedly sport Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU with the top-of-the-line model powered by a Core i7-1185G7 processor, an Iris Xe graphics chip, 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage. The latter model will run you $2,799.99. The entry-level model features the Core i3 processor with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. Pricing for this configuration amounts to $899.99.













Wi-Fi only







i3/8GB/128GB $899.99

i5/8GB/128GB $999.99

i5/8GB/256GB $1,299.99

i5/16GB/256GB $1,499.99

i7/16GB/256GB $1,599.99

i7/16GB/512GB $1,999.99

i7/16GB/1TB $2,399.99

17/32GB/1TB $2,799.99





LTE models





i5/8GB/128GB $1,149.99

i5/8GB/256GB $1,449.99

i5/16GB/256GB $1,649,99





Educational model





i5/8GB/128GB $899.99





As we said, the Surface Pro 8 is expected to be introduced later this month, so check back often.

