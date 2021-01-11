Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models
Microsoft will soon be unveiling the eighth iteration of its Surface Pro tablet and in the U.S., Europe, and some other markets, the device will come with three models that feature LTE connectivity. These units will be powered by the Core i5 processor. The device is expected to be unveiled sometime this month and the Surface Pro 8 will reportedly look very similar to last year's Surface Pro 7 model with the same size 12.3-inch display.
Wi-Fi only
- i3/8GB/128GB $899.99
- i5/8GB/128GB $999.99
- i5/8GB/256GB $1,299.99
- i5/16GB/256GB $1,499.99
- i7/16GB/256GB $1,599.99
- i7/16GB/512GB $1,999.99
- i7/16GB/1TB $2,399.99
- 17/32GB/1TB $2,799.99
LTE models
- i5/8GB/128GB $1,149.99
- i5/8GB/256GB $1,449.99
- i5/16GB/256GB $1,649,99
Educational model
- i5/8GB/128GB $899.99
As we said, the Surface Pro 8 is expected to be introduced later this month, so check back often.